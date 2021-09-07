CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Study From StrategyR Highlights A $11.8 Billion Global Market For Building Information Modeling (BIM) By 2026

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Building Information Modeling (BIM) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 8; Released: April 2021 Executive Pool: 882 Companies: 22 - Players covered include Archidata Inc.; Asite Ltd.; Autodesk, Inc.; AVEVA Group plc; Beck Technology, Ltd.; Bentley Systems, Inc.; Cadsoft Corp.; Computers and Structures, Inc.; Dassault Systemes; Intergraph Corporation; Nemetschek SE; RIB Software SE; Robert Mcneel &Associates; Trimble Navigation Ltd. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Application (Buildings, Civil Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Industrial, Utilities, Other Applications); Project Life Cycle (Pre-Construction, Construction, Operation); Type (Software, Services, Project Management Support, Software Support & Maintenance) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2026Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Building Information Modeling (BIM) estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.8% CAGR and reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 17.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2026The Building Information Modeling (BIM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.3% and 13.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.8% CAGR.

Project Management Support Segment to Reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2026In the global Project Management Support segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$553.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More

IN THIS ARTICLE
