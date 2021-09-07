These Addams Family Halloween Costumes Are Perfect For Your Creepy Clan

"This trip will bring the Addams closer than ever before!" MGM + UA have debuted a second official trailer for The Addams Family 2, the animated horror comedy sequel to The Addams Family update from 2019. To reclaim the family bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong? This new one has rounded out its stellar voice cast with the additions of Bill Hader as all-new character Cyrus, and Javon "Wanna" Walton taking on the role of the youngest Addams sibling, Pugsley. Hader and Walton join returning Addams Family film stars Charlize Theron (Morticia), Oscar Isaac (Gomez), Chloë Grace Moretz (Wednesday), Nick Kroll (Fester), Bette Midler (Grandma) as well as Snoop Dogg (as It). Director Greg Tiernan has also returned for the sequel, which will be released in theaters + on VOD at the beginning of October this year. This really doesn't look like that great of a sequel, I'd rather see the other Hotel Transylvania sequel instead. Have fun.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO