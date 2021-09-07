These Addams Family Halloween Costumes Are Perfect For Your Creepy Clan
“They’re creepy and they’re kooky. Mysterious and spooky. They’re altogether ooky, The Addams Family!” If you know and love the lyrics to that opening theme song, then you’re probably a rabid fan of The Addams Family. What started as a cartoon for The New Yorker by Charles Addams back in the 1930s has spawned not just a hit TV show in the 1960s, but subsequent movies and books, too. So if you’re looking to dress up like that frightening family, these Addams Family Halloween costumes will give you the chills.www.romper.com
