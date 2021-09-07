Worldwide Ophthalmic Photocoagulator Industry To 2028 - Players Include Lumenis, Alcon And Quantel Medical Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ophthalmic Photocoagulator Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Diabetic Retinopathy, Glaucoma, Macular Edema), by Wavelength (Green Scan, Multicolor Scan), by End Use, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ophthalmic photocoagulator market size is expected to reach USD 213.2 million by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. The global influence of COVID-19 on eye health and the rise in the incidence of increasing ocular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular edema, are the key factors fuelling the market growth.The growing elderly population and the increasing prevalence of diabetes-related blindness are also projected to fuel the market growth. Various eye diseases are quite frequent in the geriatric population. The National Institute on Aging (NIA) estimated that the elderly population would reach 72 million people by 2030. Diabetic retinopathy has become more common as the diabetic epidemic has spread throughout the world. Individuals' average time spent on a digital screen has risen, resulting in a variety of eye-related pain and disorders.The growing need for ophthalmic photocoagulator, which is cost-effective, painless, and non-invasive, is expected to drive the market. Major market participants are adopting various methods, such as M&A, cooperation, and partnerships, to maintain competitiveness in the industry. For instance, Quantel Medical has acquired Ellex, which includes the company's laser technology solutions. The WHO is currently working on a package of eye care treatments for a variety of eye disorders, with epidemiology and field professionals providing input. Countries will be able to utilize these tools to help them make decisions about service inclusion, delivery methods, and resource implications.COVID-19 is expected to negatively impact the market growth. This is due to increasing delay in routine ophthalmic procedures due to the growing risk of infection. Additionally, people suffering from ophthalmic disorders are not opting for diagnostic and treatment options to avoid the visit to medical settings due to the spread of the virus. Hence, this is expected to hinder the market growth. Ophthalmic Photocoagulator Market Report Highlights

In terms of application, diabetic retinopathy held the largest share in 2020 and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period due to an increase in the cases of diabetes globally

Based on wavelength, the multicolor scan laser photocoagulator segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 5.3% during the forecast period as it allows selection of multiple wavelengths in one versatile machine, making it easier for the surgeons

By end use, ambulatory surgical centers are expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to their convenience, proximity, and lower costs to patients and insurers

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate due to the maximum cases of diabetic retinopathy in the region

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Ophthalmic Photocoagulator Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1. Market Lineage Outlook3.1.1. Parent market outlook3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3.1. Reimbursement framework3.4. Market Dynamics3.4.1. Market driver analysis3.4.1.1. Rising geriatric population3.4.1.2. Increasing ophthalmic disorders3.4.1.3. Technological advancements3.4.2. Market restraint analysis3.4.2.1. High cost of lasers3.5. Ophthalmic Photocoagulator Market Analysis Tools3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's3.5.1.1. Supplier power3.5.1.2. Buyer power3.5.1.3. Substitution threat3.5.1.4. Threat of new entrant3.5.1.5. Competitive rivalry3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis3.5.2.1. Political landscape3.5.2.2. Technological landscape3.5.2.3. Economic landscape3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies Chapter 4. Ophthalmic Photocoagulator: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1. Definitions and Scope4.1.1. Glaucoma4.1.2. Diabetic Retinopathy4.1.3. Age-related Macular Degeneration4.1.4. Macular Edema4.1.5. Others4.2. Application Market Share, 2020 & 20284.3. Segment Dashboard4.4. Global Ophthalmic Photocoagulator Market by Application Outlook4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following4.5.1. Glaucoma4.5.1.1. Glaucoma market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)4.5.2. Diabetic retinopathy4.5.2.1. Diabetic retinopathy market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)4.5.3. Age-related macular degeneration4.5.3.1. Age-related macular degeneration market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)4.5.4. Macular Edema4.5.4.1. Macular edema market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)4.5.5. Others4.5.5.1. Others market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million) Chapter 5. Ophthalmic Photocoagulator: Wavelength Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. Definitions and Scope5.1.1. Green scan laser photocoagulator5.1.2. Yellow scan laser photocoagulator5.1.3. Red scan laser photocoagulator5.1.4. Multicolor scan laser photocoagulator5.2. Wavelength Market Share, 2020 & 20285.3. Segment Dashboard5.4. Global Ophthalmic Photocoagulator Market by Wavelength Outlook5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following5.5.1. Green scan laser photocoagulator5.5.1.1. Green scan laser photocoagulator market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)5.5.2. Yellow scan laser photocoagulator5.5.2.1. Yellow scan laser photocoagulator market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)5.5.3. Red scan laser photocoagulator5.5.3.1. Red scan laser photocoagulator market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)5.5.4. Multicolor scan laser photocoagulator5.5.4.1. Multicolor scan laser photocoagulator market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million) Chapter 6. Ophthalmic Photocoagulator: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1. Definitions and Scope6.1.1. Hospitals6.1.2. Ambulatory surgery centers6.1.3. Ophthalmology clinics6.2. End-use Market Share, 2020 & 20286.3. Segment Dashboard6.4. Global Ophthalmic Photocoagulator Market by End-use Outlook6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following6.5.1. Hospitals6.5.1.1. Hospitals market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD million)6.5.2. Ambulatory surgery centers6.5.2.1. Ambulatory surgery centers market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)6.5.3. Ophthalmology clinics6.5.3.1. Ophthalmology clinics market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million) Chapter 7. Ophthalmic Photocoagulator Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants8.2. Company/Competition Categorization8.2.1. Innovators8.2.2. Market Leaders8.2.3. Emerging Players8.3. Vendor Landscape8.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners8.3.2. Key customers8.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 20208.4. Public Companies8.4.1. Company market position analysis (Revenue, geographic presence, product portfolio, key serviceable industries, key alliances)8.4.2. Company Market Share/Ranking, by region8.4.3. Competitive Dashboard Analysis8.4.3.1. Market Differentiators8.4.3.2. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals and Strategic Alliances8.5. Private Companies8.5.1. List of key emerging companies/technology disruptors/innovators8.5.2. Funding Outlook8.5.3. Regional Network Map8.5.4. Company market position analysis (geographic presence, product portfolio, key alliance, industry experience)8.6. Supplier Ranking8.7. Key company profiled8.7.1. Lumenis8.7.1.1. Company overview8.7.1.2. Financial performance8.7.1.3. Product benchmarking8.7.1.4. Strategic initiatives8.7.2. IRIDEX Corporation8.7.2.1. Company overview8.7.2.2. Financial performance8.7.2.3. Product benchmarking8.7.2.4. Strategic initiatives8.7.3. Alcon Inc.8.7.3.1. Company overview8.7.3.2. Financial performance8.7.3.3. Product benchmarking8.7.3.4. Strategic initiatives8.7.4. Quantel Medical8.7.4.1. Company overview8.7.4.2. Financial performance8.7.4.3. Product benchmarking8.7.4.4. Strategic initiatives8.7.5. NIDEK CO., LTD.8.7.5.1. Company overview8.7.5.2. Financial performance8.7.5.3. Product benchmarking8.7.5.4. Strategic initiatives8.7.6. Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.8.7.6.1. Company overview8.7.6.2. Financial performance8.7.6.3. Product benchmarking8.7.6.4. Strategic initiatives8.7.7. TOPCON CORPORATION8.7.7.1. Company overview8.7.7.2. Financial performance8.7.7.3. Product benchmarking8.7.7.4. Strategic initiatives8.7.8. Bausch & Lomb Incorporated8.7.8.1. Company overview8.7.8.2. Financial performance8.7.8.3. Product benchmarking8.7.8.4. Strategic initiatives8.7.9. Meridian Medical Group8.7.9.1. Company overview8.7.9.2. Financial performance8.7.9.3. Product benchmarking8.7.9.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/346s05

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-ophthalmic-photocoagulator-industry-to-2028---players-include-lumenis-alcon-and-quantel-medical-among-others-301370267.html

SOURCE Research and Markets