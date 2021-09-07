CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Worldwide Ophthalmic Photocoagulator Industry To 2028 - Players Include Lumenis, Alcon And Quantel Medical Among Others

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ophthalmic Photocoagulator Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Diabetic Retinopathy, Glaucoma, Macular Edema), by Wavelength (Green Scan, Multicolor Scan), by End Use, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ophthalmic photocoagulator market size is expected to reach USD 213.2 million by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. The global influence of COVID-19 on eye health and the rise in the incidence of increasing ocular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular edema, are the key factors fuelling the market growth.The growing elderly population and the increasing prevalence of diabetes-related blindness are also projected to fuel the market growth. Various eye diseases are quite frequent in the geriatric population. The National Institute on Aging (NIA) estimated that the elderly population would reach 72 million people by 2030. Diabetic retinopathy has become more common as the diabetic epidemic has spread throughout the world. Individuals' average time spent on a digital screen has risen, resulting in a variety of eye-related pain and disorders.The growing need for ophthalmic photocoagulator, which is cost-effective, painless, and non-invasive, is expected to drive the market. Major market participants are adopting various methods, such as M&A, cooperation, and partnerships, to maintain competitiveness in the industry. For instance, Quantel Medical has acquired Ellex, which includes the company's laser technology solutions. The WHO is currently working on a package of eye care treatments for a variety of eye disorders, with epidemiology and field professionals providing input. Countries will be able to utilize these tools to help them make decisions about service inclusion, delivery methods, and resource implications.COVID-19 is expected to negatively impact the market growth. This is due to increasing delay in routine ophthalmic procedures due to the growing risk of infection. Additionally, people suffering from ophthalmic disorders are not opting for diagnostic and treatment options to avoid the visit to medical settings due to the spread of the virus. Hence, this is expected to hinder the market growth. Ophthalmic Photocoagulator Market Report Highlights

  • In terms of application, diabetic retinopathy held the largest share in 2020 and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period due to an increase in the cases of diabetes globally
  • Based on wavelength, the multicolor scan laser photocoagulator segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 5.3% during the forecast period as it allows selection of multiple wavelengths in one versatile machine, making it easier for the surgeons
  • By end use, ambulatory surgical centers are expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to their convenience, proximity, and lower costs to patients and insurers
  • Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate due to the maximum cases of diabetic retinopathy in the region

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Ophthalmic Photocoagulator Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1. Market Lineage Outlook3.1.1. Parent market outlook3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3.1. Reimbursement framework3.4. Market Dynamics3.4.1. Market driver analysis3.4.1.1. Rising geriatric population3.4.1.2. Increasing ophthalmic disorders3.4.1.3. Technological advancements3.4.2. Market restraint analysis3.4.2.1. High cost of lasers3.5. Ophthalmic Photocoagulator Market Analysis Tools3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's3.5.1.1. Supplier power3.5.1.2. Buyer power3.5.1.3. Substitution threat3.5.1.4. Threat of new entrant3.5.1.5. Competitive rivalry3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis3.5.2.1. Political landscape3.5.2.2. Technological landscape3.5.2.3. Economic landscape3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies Chapter 4. Ophthalmic Photocoagulator: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1. Definitions and Scope4.1.1. Glaucoma4.1.2. Diabetic Retinopathy4.1.3. Age-related Macular Degeneration4.1.4. Macular Edema4.1.5. Others4.2. Application Market Share, 2020 & 20284.3. Segment Dashboard4.4. Global Ophthalmic Photocoagulator Market by Application Outlook4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following4.5.1. Glaucoma4.5.1.1. Glaucoma market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)4.5.2. Diabetic retinopathy4.5.2.1. Diabetic retinopathy market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)4.5.3. Age-related macular degeneration4.5.3.1. Age-related macular degeneration market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)4.5.4. Macular Edema4.5.4.1. Macular edema market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)4.5.5. Others4.5.5.1. Others market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million) Chapter 5. Ophthalmic Photocoagulator: Wavelength Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. Definitions and Scope5.1.1. Green scan laser photocoagulator5.1.2. Yellow scan laser photocoagulator5.1.3. Red scan laser photocoagulator5.1.4. Multicolor scan laser photocoagulator5.2. Wavelength Market Share, 2020 & 20285.3. Segment Dashboard5.4. Global Ophthalmic Photocoagulator Market by Wavelength Outlook5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following5.5.1. Green scan laser photocoagulator5.5.1.1. Green scan laser photocoagulator market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)5.5.2. Yellow scan laser photocoagulator5.5.2.1. Yellow scan laser photocoagulator market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)5.5.3. Red scan laser photocoagulator5.5.3.1. Red scan laser photocoagulator market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)5.5.4. Multicolor scan laser photocoagulator5.5.4.1. Multicolor scan laser photocoagulator market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million) Chapter 6. Ophthalmic Photocoagulator: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1. Definitions and Scope6.1.1. Hospitals6.1.2. Ambulatory surgery centers6.1.3. Ophthalmology clinics6.2. End-use Market Share, 2020 & 20286.3. Segment Dashboard6.4. Global Ophthalmic Photocoagulator Market by End-use Outlook6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following6.5.1. Hospitals6.5.1.1. Hospitals market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD million)6.5.2. Ambulatory surgery centers6.5.2.1. Ambulatory surgery centers market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)6.5.3. Ophthalmology clinics6.5.3.1. Ophthalmology clinics market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million) Chapter 7. Ophthalmic Photocoagulator Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants8.2. Company/Competition Categorization8.2.1. Innovators8.2.2. Market Leaders8.2.3. Emerging Players8.3. Vendor Landscape8.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners8.3.2. Key customers8.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 20208.4. Public Companies8.4.1. Company market position analysis (Revenue, geographic presence, product portfolio, key serviceable industries, key alliances)8.4.2. Company Market Share/Ranking, by region8.4.3. Competitive Dashboard Analysis8.4.3.1. Market Differentiators8.4.3.2. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals and Strategic Alliances8.5. Private Companies8.5.1. List of key emerging companies/technology disruptors/innovators8.5.2. Funding Outlook8.5.3. Regional Network Map8.5.4. Company market position analysis (geographic presence, product portfolio, key alliance, industry experience)8.6. Supplier Ranking8.7. Key company profiled8.7.1. Lumenis8.7.1.1. Company overview8.7.1.2. Financial performance8.7.1.3. Product benchmarking8.7.1.4. Strategic initiatives8.7.2. IRIDEX Corporation8.7.2.1. Company overview8.7.2.2. Financial performance8.7.2.3. Product benchmarking8.7.2.4. Strategic initiatives8.7.3. Alcon Inc.8.7.3.1. Company overview8.7.3.2. Financial performance8.7.3.3. Product benchmarking8.7.3.4. Strategic initiatives8.7.4. Quantel Medical8.7.4.1. Company overview8.7.4.2. Financial performance8.7.4.3. Product benchmarking8.7.4.4. Strategic initiatives8.7.5. NIDEK CO., LTD.8.7.5.1. Company overview8.7.5.2. Financial performance8.7.5.3. Product benchmarking8.7.5.4. Strategic initiatives8.7.6. Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.8.7.6.1. Company overview8.7.6.2. Financial performance8.7.6.3. Product benchmarking8.7.6.4. Strategic initiatives8.7.7. TOPCON CORPORATION8.7.7.1. Company overview8.7.7.2. Financial performance8.7.7.3. Product benchmarking8.7.7.4. Strategic initiatives8.7.8. Bausch & Lomb Incorporated8.7.8.1. Company overview8.7.8.2. Financial performance8.7.8.3. Product benchmarking8.7.8.4. Strategic initiatives8.7.9. Meridian Medical Group8.7.9.1. Company overview8.7.9.2. Financial performance8.7.9.3. Product benchmarking8.7.9.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/346s05

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-ophthalmic-photocoagulator-industry-to-2028---players-include-lumenis-alcon-and-quantel-medical-among-others-301370267.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Medagadget.com

The Compression Socks Market to Proclaim A CAGR Of 4.9% amidst Innovations from 2021-2031

The Compression Socks Market Share is expected to reach US$ 600 Mn between 2021-2031 at a CAGR of 4.9%. Speedy development on the part of ICT does bring in new-fangled advantages like more autonomy to patients along with the promotion of interagency collaboration. As such, the ones with comorbidities and multidimensional problems would find themselves safe. This increased dependency is bound to drive the healthcare vertical going forward.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Mycoplasma Diagnostics Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2016 To 2024

The global mycoplasma infections diagnostics market is consolidated to a large extent with the leading five vendors jointly accounting for 68.0 % of the global market in 2016, notes Transparency Market Research (TMR). The leading companies are Lonza Group, Agilent Technologies, Merck KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. The global landscape is also markedly competitive and top vendors are focusing on entering into mergers and acquisitions and making geographic expansion, in order to consolidate their positions.
INDUSTRY
murphyshockeylaw.net

Medical Gauze Balls Market Is Thriving Worldwide | Smith & Nephew, BSN medical, Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Medline Industries, MÃ¶lnlycke Health Care, Baxter Healthcare, etc.

Global Medical Gauze Balls Industry Analysis Report 2021 – Competition, Market Landscape, Drivers and Restraints, Segments, Geography, Demography, Growth Plans, Advancements and Forecast. Production, Distribution, Marketing, Sales and Revenue. Market share and size, growth driving factors and restraints, competitive scenario, trends and opportunities, risks and challenges. Segmentations based on type,...
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Patient Engagement Software Market Swot Analysis By Key Players | Oneview, Orion Health, Cerner

The COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Patient Engagement Software Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about COVID-19 Outbreak- Patient Engagement Software Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Get Real, Oneview, Orion Health, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems, Lincor Solutions, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts, GetWell Network, IBM, Athenahealth, Medecision & Healthagen etc have been looking into COVID-19 Outbreak- Patient Engagement Software as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Key Market#Market Trends#Wavelength#End Use#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#M A#Quantel Medical#Trends Scope3 1
TheStreet

Worldwide Display Library Technologies And Affiliated Services Industry To 2030 - Featuring Abzena, Creative Biolabs And IONTAS Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Display Library Technologies and Affiliated Services Market by Type of Technology, Type of Molecule, and Key Geographical Regions, Industry Trends and Global Forecasts: 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report features an extensive study of the current landscape of display...
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Interactive Fitness Market Featuring Axtion Technology LLC, EGYM Inc., Among Others To Contribute To The Market Growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities And Forecast 2024 | 17,000 Technavio Reports

The interactive fitness market in the leisure products industry is poised to grow by USD 4.81 bn during 2020-2024. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the interactive fitness market will progress at a CAGR of almost 7%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Worldwide Satellite Command And Control System Industry To 2031 - Featuring GMV, Honeywell International And Israel Aerospace Industries Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Command and Control System Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, End User, Solution, Satellite Mass, Frequency Band, Orbit and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global satellite command and control...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Worldwide Reverse Osmosis Membrane Industry To 2026 - Featuring Axeon Water Technologies, Keensen Technology And LG Chem Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global reserve osmosis (RO) membrane market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
TheStreet

Insights On The Industrial V-belt Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Belt Technologies, ContiTech And Fenner Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial V-belt Market Research Report by End Use Industries (Agriculture, Automotive, and Food and Beverages), by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

The Worldwide Fire-Resistant Cable Industry Is Expected To Reach $2.1 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fire-Resistant Cable Market by Insulation Material (EPR, LSZH, PVC, XLPE), End-use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Energy, Manufacturing), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Global Contract Manufacturing Of Medical Devices Report 2021, Featuring Profiles Of Key Players Celestica Inc., Dalsin Industries Inc., Flex Ltd., Foxconn Technology Group And Jabil Inc.

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contract Manufacturing of Medical Devices: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market for contract manufacturing of medical devices is a growing market globally, with ample potential stemming from the advancement of the technology and continuous demand for medical devices. The growth potential of the market in the forecast period is promising growth in the number of surgical procedures.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Medical Aesthetics Market To Record $ 7.64 Bn Growth | Top Vendors Including 3M Co. And AbbVie Inc. Will Change Market Dynamics In Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Medical Aesthetics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth...
MARKETS
murphyshockeylaw.net

Stirling Cryocoolers Market In-Depth Analysis including key players Thales Cryogenics, Ricor, AIM, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Cobham, Sunpower, Superconductor Technologies, Inc, etc.

GlobalGlobal Stirling Cryocoolers Market Report 2021 – CAGR, Market Size and Share, Sales and Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Growth Drivers and Restraints, Trends and Opportunities, Risks and Challenges, Values and Forecast. Global. The Global Stirling Cryocoolers market projected to rise to a market size of USD XX million by from USD...
MARKETS
Rebel Yell

Urostomy Pouches Market 2021 worldwide Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Growth Application and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2027

Understand the influence of COVID-19 on the Urostomy Pouches Market with our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe. The Urostomy Pouches market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players. Urostomy Pouches Report also research on the value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations. Some of the prominent players in the global Urostomy Pouches market are Coloplast, Stimatix GI, B. Braun, ConvaTec, ALCARE, Hollister, Torbot, Marlen, Salts Healthcare, CliniMed, Nu-Hope, Flexicare …
MARKETS
TheStreet

Valued To Be $20.7 Billion By 2026, Medical Robots Slated For Robust Growth Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Medical Robots - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
ENGINEERING
TheStreet

Worldwide Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Industry To 2026 - Rise In Demand Of Recycled Metal Scrap In Automotive Industry Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market Research Report by Equipment, by Scrap Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market size was estimated...
ECONOMY
MedicalXpress

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine spurs lasting immune response: new study

A new study from La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) scientists helps answer the question: how long does immunity against COVID-19 last in vaccinated people?. As they report in Science, a low dose of the Moderna vaccine lasts for at least six months, and there is no indicator that vaccinated people will need a booster shot.
SCIENCE
newschain

Booster Covid jab to be offered to people aged 50 and over

Booster vaccines will be offered to people aged 50 and over, those in care homes and frontline health and social care workers, the Government has announced. Experts said the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine should be used as the booster dose for more than 30 million people, and that it was safe to be given alongside the usual winter flu jab.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

Rebuking report on Covid-19 vaccine deaths, Pharmaniaga says Covid-19 raw data must be analysed with scientific methods and peer-reviewed

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 13): Pharmaniaga Bhd has cautioned that any analysis on the raw data of the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines, which include fatalities amongst the vaccinated population, released by the Ministry of Healt (MoH) must use the standard scientific methodology and framework, as well as be peer-reviewed. In a...
WORLD
houstonmirror.com

Sic Semiconductor Materials And Devices Market - Remain Positive On Improving Demand Outlook: Cree Incorporated,Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc,Genesic Semiconductor Inc

Global Sic Semiconductor Materials And Devices Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Sic Semiconductor Materials And Devices market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Sic Semiconductor Materials And Devices market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
48K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy