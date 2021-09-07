CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Valued To Be $5.7 Billion By 2026, Campaign Management Software Slated For Robust Growth Worldwide

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Campaign Management Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 9; Released: April 2021 Executive Pool: 35938 Companies: 44 - Players covered include Adobe Systems, Inc.; AgilOne, Inc.; Alterian Software Holdings LLC,; Aprimo LLC; Campaign Monitor; Comarch SA; Experian Information Solutions, Inc.; Five9, Inc.; Hubspot Inc.; IBM Corporation; Infor; Marin Software; Marketo, Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; OpenText Corporation; Optmyzr, Inc.; Oracle Corporation; Percolate Industries, Inc.; RedPoint Global, Inc.; Salesboom.com, Inc.; Salesforce.com, Inc.; SAP SE; SAS Institute, Inc.; Selligent Marketing Cloud; SendinBlue SAS; TargetEveryone; Tune, Inc.; Zoho Corporation and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Segment (Cloud-Based, On-Premise) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass ™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Campaign Management Software Market to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2026Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Campaign Management Software estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period. Cloud-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.4% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 12% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $910.3 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $997.1 Million by 2026The Campaign Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$910.3 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$997.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 11.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR. More

MarketGlass PlatformOur MarketGlass ™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR Global Industry Analysts, Inc., ( www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS: Zak AliDirector, Corporate CommunicationsGlobal Industry Analysts, Inc.Phone: 1-408-528-9966 www.StrategyR.com Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS Join Our Expert Panel https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media Info411@strategyr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valued-to-be-5-7-billion-by-2026--campaign-management-software-slated-for-robust-growth-worldwide-301369649.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market 2021 Research on User Demand, Size, Applications, Key Players: SAP, IPsoft, Oracle Corporation, Google Inc, Microsoft Corporation

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Report Coverage: Key Growth Factors and Challenges, Segmentation and Regional Outlook, Top Industry Trends and Opportunities, Competition Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Projected Recovery and Market Sizing and Forecast. The business intelligence study on global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI market thoroughly depicts the...
COMPUTERS
houstonmirror.com

Spend Management Software Market Analysis 2021 Growth, Opportunity Assessments, Key Players: IBM Corporation, SAP SE., Zycus, SAS Institute, Oracle Corporation

A new informative report titled as "COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Spend Management Software Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities And Competitive Landscape In 2021, Forecast to 2027" has recently published by ResearchMoz to its humongous database which helps to shape the future of the businesses by making well-informed business decisions. On the basis of recent developments and past data, the report prophesies future revenue, growth, and trend of the Spend Management Software Market. This information is represented in curves, tables, margins, pie charts. Additionally, it emphasizes on faster growing segments and emerging trends in the market.
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

Quality Management Software Market Is Booming Worldwide | Oracle, SAP, Siemens

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Quality Management Software Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The global Quality Management Software market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Quality Management Software industry as...
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

Patient Engagement Software Market Swot Analysis By Key Players | Oneview, Orion Health, Cerner

The COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Patient Engagement Software Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about COVID-19 Outbreak- Patient Engagement Software Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Get Real, Oneview, Orion Health, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems, Lincor Solutions, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts, GetWell Network, IBM, Athenahealth, Medecision & Healthagen etc have been looking into COVID-19 Outbreak- Patient Engagement Software as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Software#Software Company#Software Industry#Gia#Adobe Systems Inc#Agilone Inc#Aprimo Llc#Campaign Monitor#Comarch Sa#Five9 Inc#Hubspot Inc#Ibm Corporation#Infor#Marin Software#Marketo Inc#Microsoft Corporation#Opentext Corporation#Optmyzr Inc#Oracle Corporation#Redpoint Global Inc
TheStreet

New Analysis From Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth For Load Cells, With The Market To Reach $2 Billion Worldwide By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Load Cells - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
TheStreet

With Market Size Valued At $3.9 Billion By 2026, It`s A Healthy Outlook For The Global Configure Price Quote Software Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Configure Price Quote Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

Enterprise Innovation Management Software Market Is Booming Worldwide with Qmarkets, Sopheon, Brightidea, HYPE Innovation, Planbox

Global Enterprise Innovation Management Software Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Enterprise Innovation Management Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Innolytics Innovation, Sopheon, Brightidea, HYPE Innovation, Planbox, Qmarkets, Spigit, IdeaScale, Imaginatik, SAP, Exago, Vocoli, Wazoku, Idea Drop, CrowdWorx.
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

Pharmacy Management Software Market is Thriving Worldwide with Omnicell, Swisslog, Oracle, McKesson

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Pharmacy Management Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Pharmacy Management Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IBM
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
China
NewsBreak
Software
ValueWalk

U.S. Growth Forecast Cut To 5.7% By Goldman Sachs

U.S. growth forecast has been slashed to 5.7%, as Goldman Sachs revised its predictions on the economic recovery for the U.S. in 2021. The investment bank considers that American consumers will spend less amid an increase in COVID-19 infections due to the Delta variant. Mohnish Pabrai: Investors Need A Warren...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Worldwide Asset Tracking And AI In Supply Chain Management Industry - Cloud-based AI-as-a-Service For SCM Will Exceed $2.3 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asset Tracking and AI in Supply Chain Management Market 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This research evaluates asset tracking technologies, solutions, and the overall asset management and logistics ecosystem including major players, strategies and market positioning. The research evaluates the impacts of use case-specific considerations in terms of asset tracking technology and solution selection.This research also provides an analysis of both fleet-related asset tracking and non-fleet asset tracking markets. Fleet tracking market analysis includes segmentation by IoT-enabled fleet tracking. In terms of non-fleet asset tracking, the research evaluates the market for both living and nonliving things, which have completely different characteristics.This research also provides detailed analysis and forecasts for AI in SCM by solution (Platforms, Software, and AI as a Service), solution components (Hardware, Software, Services), management function (Automation, Planning and Logistics, Inventory Management, Fleet Management, Freight Brokerage, Risk Management, and Dispute Resolution), AI technologies (Cognitive Computing, Computer Vision, Context-aware Computing, Natural Language Processing, and Machine Learning), and industry verticals (Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and others).This is the broadest and detailed research of its type, providing analysis across a wide range of go-to-operational process considerations, such as the need for identity management and real-time location tracking, and market deployment considerations, such as AI type, technologies, platforms, connectivity, IoT integration, and deployment model including AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS). Each aspect evaluated includes forecasts from 2021 to 2026 such as AIaaS by revenue in China. It provides an analysis of AI in SCM globally, regionally, and by country including the top ten countries per region by market share.The research also provides an analysis of leading companies and solutions that are leveraging AI in their supply chains and those they manage on behalf of others, with an evaluation of key strengths and weaknesses of these solutions. It assesses AI in SCM by industry vertical and application such as material movement tracking and drug supply management in manufacturing and healthcare respectively. The research also provides a view into the future of AI in SCM including analysis of performance improvements such as optimization of revenues, supply chain satisfaction, and cost reduction. Select Research Findings:
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

Exit Interview Management Software Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Exit Logics, Qualtrics, Retensa, Nobscot

Worldwide Exit Interview Management Software Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Exit Interview Management Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Qualtrics, Retensa, Nobscot, Exit Logics, Illuminout, StaffTRAK, PeopleStreme & PeoplePulse.
SOFTWARE
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Music Editing Software Market was Valued at US $ 1125.93 Mn in 2020 due to Growth of Music Industry

Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust growth forecast for the global music editing software market during the 2021 – 2029 period. In its newly released report, AMI anticipates that the market will grow at 8.8% owing to rapid growth in online streaming. AMI reports that the market stood at a valuation of US $ 1125.93 Mn in 2020.
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

Strategic Sourcing Software Market Shaping From Growth To Value | Scout RFP, Coupa Software, Basware

A new research study on Global Strategic Sourcing Software Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offers a complete assesment about the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Strategic Sourcing Software products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, growth influencing factors of Strategic Sourcing Software market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2020 by studying market dominant and emerging players ecosystem. Some of the players that are listed in the study are Zycus, GEP Worldwide, Scout RFP, Coupa Software, Basware Corporation, Promena, Bonfire, Procurify, SAP Ariba, Jaggaer, Xeeva, Fairmarkit & Tradeshift.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Valued To Be $39.5 Billion By 2026, Clean Coal Technologies (CCT) Slated For Robust Growth Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Clean Coal Technologies (CCT) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
INDUSTRY
cuereport.com

Vendor Risk Management Software Market Insights, Growth Forecast to 2026

The research report on Global Vendor Risk Management Software Market provides up-to-date industry trends, the present market scenario, and the market forecast during 2021-2026. The complete analysis of Vendor Risk Management Software market on the global scale provides key details in form of graphs, statistics and tables which will help the market players in making key business decisions.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Legal Practice Management Software Market To Record Growth Worth $ 933.52 Million Growth In 2020-2024|17,000 Technavio Reports

Impact of COVID-19 The COVID-19 impact report on the legal practice management software market offers pre as well as post-COVID 19 markets estimates. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Legal Practice Management Software Market 2020-2024 market is expected to have Positive & Superior growth. Frequently Asked Questions:. Based...
COMPUTERS
TheStreet

Valued To Be $22 Billion By 2026, Internet Of Things (IoT) In Construction Slated For Robust Growth Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
SOFTWARE
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Ladders

Bill Gates’s dark prediction for the next pandemic

• Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said he’s “a little worried” about pandemic preparedness. • In a report from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the organization calls for long-term investing in healthcare systems, while addressing vaccine inequality. • Gates had predicted a pandemic in 2015. The world hasn’t done enough...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
48K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy