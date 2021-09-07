CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne-Based Medical Park Imaging Joins Princeton Radiology

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Park Imaging, a radiology practice with four decades of experience in Passaic and Morris counties, has become part of Princeton Radiology, both groups announced today.

The integration will provide patients and referring physicians with expanded diagnostic services, new state-of-the-art equipment, and additional access to radiologists with sub-specialty training.

With 10 locations, including two hospitals, Princeton Radiology has been a longstanding leader in diagnostic and interventional radiology services in central New Jersey. It has offices in Princeton, Mercerville, Monroe, Freehold, and Marlboro.

"Medical Park Imaging shares our values of bringing empathy, compassion, and a remarkable imaging experience to the communities we serve," said Jonathan Lebowitz, M.D., President of Princeton Radiology. "We expect this integration will continue to promote those high standards."

Medical Park Imaging's three locations in Wayne, Mountain Lakes, and Newfoundland will transition to the Princeton Radiology name and services and capabilities will expand in the coming months.

"It has been a pleasure for everyone in our practice to have served our community's medical imaging needs as Medical Park Imaging," said Rajendra Achaibar, M.D., of Medical Park Imaging. "We now look forward to many more years of service as part of an expanded Princeton Radiology team."

About Princeton Radiology For more than 60 years, Princeton Radiology has been a regional leader in the diagnosis and treatment of disease. With 40 board-certified and sub-specialized radiologists providing services at 10 imaging centers and two hospitals, Princeton Radiology is committed to providing patients and referring physicians with expert consultations and the latest technology and treatments available—including PET/CT, Quiet MRI, and Extremity MRI—all delivered by highly skilled, courteous staff in a comfortable setting. Princeton Radiology's services are accredited by the American College of Radiology. Through the attentive care Princeton Radiology provides to patients before, during, and after every examination, Princeton Radiology has gained the respect of referring physicians, the trust of patients, and a prominent place in the community. For more information, please visit www.PrincetonRadiology.com.

Contact:Princeton Radiology Angela Vanzino, Marketing Specialist(732) 821-5563 x1233

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wayne-based-medical-park-imaging-joins-princeton-radiology-301370424.html

SOURCE Princeton Radiology

