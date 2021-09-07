CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Kudelski Security Appoints Tony De Bos As Vice President Of Services For EMEA

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

CHESEAUX-SUR- LAUSANNE, Switzerland and PHOENIX, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kudelski Security , the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), announced today the addition of Tony de Bos as vice president of services for EMEA. De Bos brings more than 20 years of advisory consulting experience in cybersecurity, data protection and privacy, and digital transformation, as well as strategic and business leadership experience gained by starting and leading successful technology and services businesses throughout EMEA and globally.

Kudelski Security announced the addition of Tony de Bos as vice president of services for EMEA.

De Bos will be responsible for expanding on Kudelski Security's existing services portfolio and managing the company's advisory services strategy in Europe. He'll also play a key leadership role in client relationships across the region. He will leverage his management consulting, cybersecurity, and data privacy background to add new services to expand the value delivered to many major clients served across the EMEA region.

" Tony de Bos is a seasoned and recognized cybersecurity leader that adds depth to our management team, expanding our ability to support clients with strategic, multi-faceted solutions," said Andrew Howard, CEO of Kudelski Security. "Tony's strong track record consulting on cybersecurity, data protection and privacy will be particularly valuable at this pivotal time for Kudelski Security. Following several years of dramatic growth, Tony will help us deepen relationships with our existing clients, open our business to new growth opportunities, and expand our reach across mainland Europe and in the United Kingdom."

Kudelski Security has experienced tremendous growth in Europe based on the rapid adoption of its market leading and advanced Managed Detection and Response services. Other areas of growth include specialized cybersecurity assessment services supporting niche areas such as blockchain applications, product and IoT device security. With the addition of de Bos, the company will expand its portfolio of more strategic consulting services including cybersecurity strategy, data protection and privacy, and secure digital transformation.

"Kudelski Security is a dynamic company with outstanding technology, an experienced team as well as excellent client relationships," said de Bos. "The cybersecurity market in Europe is growing, and Kudelski Security is well positioned to provide innovative solutions that address the evolving digital security and regulatory priorities of our customers. I look forward to helping expand our support for clients across Europe."

Prior to joining to Kudelski Security, de Bos served as Global & EMEIA Data Protection and Privacy Leader and EMEIA Financial Services ServiceNow Alliance Leader at EY. Before that, he built and led two IT security and technology companies and held several positions at Deloitte and KPMG. He holds CIPM, CIPP/E, CISSP and CEH certifications. Tony is also a certified IT auditor and chartered accountant.

About Kudelski Security

Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com .

Media Contact

John Van BlaricumVice President, Global Marketing+1 913 489 1131 john.vanblaricum@kudelskisecurity.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kudelski-security-appoints-tony-de-bos-as-vice-president-of-services-for-emea-301369457.html

SOURCE Kudelski Security

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Kronos Bio Appoints Marni Kottle As Senior Vice President Of Corporate Communications And Investor Relations

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced the appointment of Marni Kottle as senior vice president of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Ms. Kottle brings to the role more than two decades of experience in corporate communications and as a journalist covering the biopharmaceutical industry.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
TheStreet

Enigmai, Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Of Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., Signs Agreement With US Based AuroraView To Provide Implementation Services, Software Development, Support And IT Consulting Services

Claymont, Delaware, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., (OTCPink: GSPT) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Enigmai, has signed an agreement with AuroraView, a US Based, customer-oriented software development and consulting company that offers products, solutions, and value-added services. The service...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Appfire Appoints BeyondTrust CEO, Matt Dircks, to Board of Directors

Appfire, a leading provider of apps that help teams solve modern challenges with digital solutions, announced that Matt Dircks, CEO of BeyondTrust, has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Marketing Technology News: Appfire Acquires Snapbytes Limited (UK) to Drive ITSM Innovation Within the Atlassian Ecosystem. “Matt’s deep understanding of software...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emea#Information Security#Cheseaux Sur#The Kudelski Group#Emeia Financial Services#Servicenow#Deloitte#Kpmg#Cipm#Cipp E#Ceh#Global Marketing
martechseries.com

Deloitte and HighRadius Sign a Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Office of the CFO

An alliance that delivers true ‘People-Process-Technology’ transformation that helps global enterprises maximize their financial performance in the age of digital. HighRadius, the Artificial Intelligence-powered Order-to-Cash and Treasury Management software leader, and Deloitte today announced a strategic alliance that will streamline the work of the Office of the CFO, using the HighRadius Autonomous Software platform.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Richard Borenstein, SVP of Strategic Partnerships at MURAL

Richard Borenstein, SVP of Strategic Partnerships at MURAL joins us for a chat on the increasing use and capabilities of AI on visual platforms while taking us through a few of MURAL’s latest innovations:. ______. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat, Richard! Tell us more about yourself, we’d love to...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

CMC Energy Services Names New Chief Information Officer

FORT WASHINGTON, PA — CMC Energy Services has named widely respected IT leader Paul Mackay as its first Chief Information Officer, effective immediately. “Data and technology empower our people and the customers we serve to accomplish more and Paul’s unique expertise will propel CMC forward as we continue to expand our impact,” said Tina Bennett, President and CEO. “Paul’s deep technology experience will enable CMC to elevate its services to our customers furthering our vision of creating a more livable, sustainable and equitable planet for all.”
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC Markets: "ATHC") Further Strengthens its Advisory Board with Appointment of Veteran Payment Processing Professional, Entrepreneur, and Business Leader Stephanie Lusher Wooten

Executive with proven track record in merchant services, payment processing, sales channel development , and blockchain Stephanie Lusher Wooten joins Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation advisory board. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:ATHC) today announced the addition of Stephanie Lusher Wooten...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
TheStreet

Silicon Labs Launches Security Services To Support 'Zero Trust' Security Model In IoT

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (SLAB) - Get Silicon Laboratories Inc. Report announced new Security Services, supporting IoT companies with the implementation of Zero Trust security architectures to meet emerging cybersecurity standards and combat the rising tide of threats. The new security offerings complement Silicon Labs' industry-leading Secure Vault™ technologies with a first-of-its-kind Custom Part Manufacturing Service (CPMS) for wireless SoCs and modules. CPMS is a secure provisioning service that helps IoT developers customize their connected products with advanced security features to safeguard hardware, software and ecosystems. The new offering also includes software development kit (SDK) support services for up to 10 years, covering an IoT product's entire lifecycle.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

ZetaDisplay Invests in Marketing Growth With Appointment of New CMO

ZetaDisplay AB strengthens its group marketing function to accelerate further growth with the appointment of Robert Bryhn as CMO, effective from 1 September 2021. “The newly created role of a CMO will have a clear focus on supporting ZetaDisplay is offering and market position in a complex international market environment. Robert’s assignment will be to create conditions for growth, communicate new innovations and support the team in reaching and engaging with new markets globally.” says Per Mandorf, President & CEO at ZetaDisplay.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Thought Industries Appoints Brian Childs to Vice President Product Marketing to Help Shape Emerging Customer Learning Management Category

Thought Industries, the world’s #1 platform for customer learning management (CLM), today announced it has appointed Brian Childs to Vice President of Product Marketing. In his new role, the industry veteran will help organizations derive more value from their online customer learning programs, further fueling the evolution and adoption of the new category that blends learning, development and customer experience to drive measurable business impact.
BUSINESS
internationalinvestment.net

Morningstar IM appoints Mike Coop as CIO for EMEA

Morningstar Investment Management Europe has promoted Mike Coop to chief investment officer for EMEA, succeeding Dan Kemp who was recently appointed global CIO of Morningstar IM. Coop (pictured), who joined the firm in 2017 as head of multi-asset portfolio management, will remain responsible for the Morningstar Managed Portfolio range as...
BUSINESS
Network World

VMware CEO looks to accelerate enterprise multicloud expansion

Since he helped build the highly successful ship that is VMware, it is widely expected the company’s CEO Raghu Raghuram, appointed in June, won’t rock that boat too much, at least in the near term. Raghuram is credited with helping build and grow the company’s core virtualization and multicloud business...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Water Street Healthcare Partners Appoints Caroline Kenter Larew Vice President

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry, announced today that it has appointed Caroline Kenter Larew vice president. Ms. Larew, who has health care experience in corporate business development and private equity, joins Water Street's team of senior investment professionals and former executives of global health care companies, including Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Medical Inc. and Johnson & Johnson.
BUSINESS
Stamford Advocate

Centrinex Expands LMS Platform Portfolio Through LoanPro Partnership

LENEXA, Kan. (PRWEB) September 13, 2021. Midwest-based call center, Centrinex, announces a partnership with LoanPro, the only truly API-based, mid-market and enterprise Loan Management Software (LMS) in the US/Canadian marketplace. The addition of LoanPro to Centrinex’s LMS portfolio brings yet another platform option to the call center’s financial clients who wish to bring even more efficiencies to their loan/lease lifecycles.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Visionstate Welcomes New VP Marketing and Business Strategy

Visionstate Corp. (“Visionstate” or the “Company”) is pleased to welcome Belinda Davidson in a contract role as its new VP Marketing and Business Strategy. Belinda brings significant industry experience to Visionstate through her extensive career within the commercial real estate operations sector. The vast majority of Belinda’s previous employment has been spent within a leading Canadian-based organization that is a global property owner, manager and developer with a strong international scope.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Indosat Ooredoo Taps LogRhythm SIEM Platform to Launch iSOC Security

Indosat Ooredoo through Indosat Ooredoo Business has launched iSOC Security and Hybrid Cloud service that’s supported with Datacenter tier 3. The iSOC Security solution enables companies to anticipate cyber threats on their supporting business systems. iSOC Security comes as an enterprise IT security system management service that is regulated and protected by a Managed Security Service Provider and uses the LogRhythm platform as a supporting tool for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM).
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President As Sales & Marketing Director As Expansion Of Executive Management Team Continues

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dark Pulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) ("DarkPulse" and the "Company"), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation, and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the "DarkPulse Technology") which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure, today announced Kari Williams, Former Rolls Royce VP, has been appointed to Optilan's Executive Team as Sales & Marketing Director.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
martechseries.com

New Vice President of Global Sales appointed by iKOMG

Mark Berenshtein has been appointed Vice President of global sales – North America & Special Accounts at iKO Media Group effective immediately. iKO Media Group, a global end-to-end service provider for broadcasters and content owners, is pleased to welcome Mr. Mark Berenshtein as Vice President of Global Sales – North America & Special accounts. Mark will join iKOMG is global sales team and will be responsible for North America and special accounts, developing new business opportunities and creating customized solutions to customer needs.
BUSINESS
shop-eat-surf.com

Vuori Appoints Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of International

Today, Southern California-inspired activewear brand Vuori announced the hire of e-commerce veteran Peter LaBore as its first COO, and tested global executive Andy Lawrence as its first vice president of international. LaBore, who started August 23rd, and Lawrence, whose position is effective immediately, will report directly to Vuori Founder & CEO Joe Kudla.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
48K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy