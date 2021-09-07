The Coming Shift in Shareholder Activism: From “Firm-Specific” to “Systematic Risk” Proxy Campaigns (and How to Enable Them)

Eric Talley is the Isidor & Seville Sulzbacher Professor of Law at Columbia Law School. This post is based on his recent paper. For those seeking watershed moments in contemporary contract law, the area of corporate debt seems an unlikely target. Though gargantuan in size, debt markets have a storied reputation as a refuge for the risk averse—participants expecting stable payouts, low volatility, and few surprises. Nevertheless, corporate debt contracts are themselves notably lengthy and complex. When parlayed with the immense financial sums at stake, that complexity can become a recipe for calamity. And in late 2020, calamity struck in the form of a nearly $1 billion accidental payoff sent to Revlon Inc.’s distressed creditors—not by Revlon itself but rather by Citibank, the administrative agent for the loan. When several lenders refused to return the cash, Citibank commenced what many reckoned would be a successful (if embarrassing) lawsuit to claw it back. But in a dramatic 2021 opinion, a New York federal court sided with the debtholders, applying an obscure equitable doctrine known as the “Discharge for Value” defense. The lenders could keep their wayward windfall, and Citibank got stuck with a sizeable write-down. The decision is currently on appeal to the Second Circuit; but whatever its ultimate resolution, the case seems destined to feature prominently in contracts classes and textbooks for years to come.

