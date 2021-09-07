CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The Coming Shift in Shareholder Activism: From “Firm-Specific” to “Systematic Risk” Proxy Campaigns (and How to Enable Them)

By John C. Coffee (Columbia University), on
Harvard Health
 9 days ago

John C. Coffee, Jr. is the Adolf A. Berle Professor of Law at Columbia University Law School. This post is based on his recent paper. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Long-Term Effects of Hedge Fund Activism by Lucian Bebchuk, Alon Brav, and Wei Jiang (discussed on the Forum here); Dancing with Activists by Lucian Bebchuk, Alon Brav, Wei Jiang, and Thomas Keusch (discussed on the Forum here); and Who Bleeds When the Wolves Bite? A Flesh-and-Blood Perspective on Hedge Fund Activism and Our Strange Corporate Governance System by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).

corpgov.law.harvard.edu

Comments / 0

Related
etftrends.com

ESG ETF Strategies to Address Today’s Market Risks

ESG exchange traded fund investing has the potential to uniquely manage risk and return and help investors meet their financial goals. In the recent webcast, How to Use ESG Factors to Navigate the Recovery, Lauren Ferry, Managing Director, Head of Portfolio Strategists, Nuveen, argued that non-U.S. equity markets and Nuveen’s suite of non-U.S. ESG ETFs offer investors greater cyclical exposure for the ongoing economic expansion ahead. For example, the Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) includes a 43% tilt toward cyclicals and the Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) has 45% in cyclicals, compared to the 29% found in the S&P 500.
MARKETS
Harvard Health

Uptick in Clients Seeking to Discuss ESG Investing

Ashley Sauder, Greg Bawin, Joanna Kelley, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. Greg Bawin is Executive Director, Joanna Kelley is Vice President, and Ashley Sauder is an Associate with ISS Market Intelligence (ISS MI), a unit of Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS). This post is based on their ISS report. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); Companies Should Maximize Shareholder Welfare Not Market Value by Oliver Hart and Luigi Zingales (discussed on the Forum here); and Reconciling Fiduciary Duty and Social Conscience: The Law and Economics of ESG Investing by a Trustee by Max M. Schanzenbach and Robert H. Sitkoff (discussed on the Forum here).
MARKETS
Harvard Health

ESG Disclosures in Proxy Statements: Benchmarking the Fortune 50

Rebecka Manis is an associate and Lindsey Smith and Sonia Gupta Barros are partners at Sidley Austin LLP. This post is based on a Sidley memorandum by Ms. Manis, Ms. Smith, Ms. Barros, Holly J. Gregory, Rebecca Grapsas, and Maureen Gorsen. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here) and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita; For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
ECONOMY
Harvard Health

Beyond “Market Transparency”: Investor Disclosure and Corporate Governance

Alexander I. Platt is Associate Professor at the University of Kansas School of Law. This post is based on his recent paper, forthcoming in the Stanford Law Review. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Law and Economics of Blockholder Disclosure by Lucian Bebchuk and Robert J. Jackson Jr. (discussed on the Forum here) and Pre-Disclosure Accumulations by Activist Investors: Evidence and Policy by Lucian Bebchuk, Alon Brav, Robert J. Jackson Jr., and Wei Jiang.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exxonmobil#Climate Change#Hedge Fund#Forum
MarketRealist

What Is Proxy in Stocks? Why It's Important for Shareholders

Every company shareholder is a part-owner of the company. As a result, they have a right to vote on matters related to the company. However, shareholders who own fewer shares of a company might wonder how to vote without being physically present at the company’s annual meeting. This is where proxy in stocks comes into play.
STOCKS
Law.com

Myth and Reality: The Paradox Behind the New Proxy Activism

Rumors persist that, having just won at ExxonMobil, Engine No. 1 will soon turn its attention to Chevron. That may or may not be true, but it suggests that we need to better understand what the incentives are for proxy activism over climate change and carbon emissions. Engine No. 1’s victory was possibly the biggest upset since David beat Goliath (my older colleagues tell me that the odds were about the same in both battles), but it was a perplexing victory that is still not well understood. More importantly, whether its success can be replicated by others involves questions that have not been carefully analyzed.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Harvard Health

Financial Reporting and Moral Sentiments

Publicity is justly commended as a remedy for social and industrial diseases. Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants. —Louis Brandeis (1914, 92) We experimentally evaluate whether financial reporting has economic value in a sparse setting where contracting is not possible. We hypothesize that financial reporting leads a manager to alter her behavior in anticipation of an investor’s evaluation of the manager’s conduct, as revealed by financial reporting. The desire to be viewed positively by others will lead the manager to take actions that benefit investors.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
ValueWalk

The Coming Proxy Season Will Be A Lively One

Those who kept tabs on the markets during the summer could be forgiven for thinking activism forgot to take its habitual summer break. Several proxy fights are only now reaching a crescendo, including yesterday’s annual meeting at Box Inc (NYSE:BOX), or giving way to new contentious periods, including deals for Kansas City Southern and Monmouth Real Estate Investment.
MARKETS
Harvard Health

Answer to U.S. labor shortage? ‘Hidden’ workforce

Since business has picked up with the COVID vaccine rollout, record numbers of employers have struggled to find workers. In August, half of U.S. small business owners had jobs they wanted to fill, a historic high, according to a trade group survey; 91 percent said there were few or no qualified applicants. The reasons for this labor-employment mismatch are complex and not fully understood, economists say.
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

4 American Funds Mutual Funds for The Rest of This Year

Founded in 1931, Capital Group offers a wide range of financial services all over the world through its offices in different regions including North America and Europe, and 7,000 associates. With years of investment experience, American Funds, a segment of Capital Group, offers a wide range of mutual funds with an objective of providing long-term returns.
MARKETS
Harvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Angel Tengulov is an assistant professor of finance at the University of Kansas School of Business. This post is based on a recent paper, forthcoming in the Journal of Financial Economics, by Mr. Tengulov; Franklin Allen, professor of finance and economics at Imperial College Business School; Eric Nowak, professor of financial management and accounting at Università della Svizzera italiana (USI) and Swiss Finance Institute (SFI); and independent researcher Marlene Haas PhD.
HARVARD, MA
Entrepreneur

Is Fidelity Emerging Markets (FEMKX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Non US - Equity fund seekers should consider taking a look at Fidelity Emerging Markets (FEMKX). FEMKX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. Objective. FEMKX is classified in the Non US - Equity...
STOCKS
connectcre.com

Proxy Advisory Firms Endorse Merger of RMR, Tremont Mortgage REITs

Tremont Mortgage Trust and RMR Mortgage Trust announced separately Monday that proxy advisory firms ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones all have recommended that shareholders approve the previously-announced merger of the two mortgage REITs. Both are managed by an affiliate of the Newton, MA-based RMR Group. Special meetings of shareholders of...
NEWTON, MA
institutionalinvestor.com

Hartford HealthCare Anchors New GP-Stakes Fund Targeting Diverse Managers

Hartford HealthCare, the $4 billion fund supporting a Connecticut-based hospital system, is anchoring a new GP-stakes style fund for diverse managers. The $400 million fund is being raised by Xponance, which is working alongside Investcorp to deploy the capital. Hartford is anchoring the fund with a $50 million commitment as its first investor, according to David Holmgren, the organization’s chief investment officer.
HARTFORD, CT
Harvard Health

Boards Need to Become More Diverse. Here’s How to Do It

Maria Castañón Moats is Leader at the Governance Insights Center, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. This post is based on her PwC memorandum. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes Politics and Gender in the Executive Suite by Alma Cohen, Moshe Hazan, and David Weiss (discussed on the Forum here). When...
BUSINESS
Harvard Health

Discharging the Discharge for Value Defense

Eric Talley is the Isidor & Seville Sulzbacher Professor of Law at Columbia Law School. This post is based on his recent paper. For those seeking watershed moments in contemporary contract law, the area of corporate debt seems an unlikely target. Though gargantuan in size, debt markets have a storied reputation as a refuge for the risk averse—participants expecting stable payouts, low volatility, and few surprises. Nevertheless, corporate debt contracts are themselves notably lengthy and complex. When parlayed with the immense financial sums at stake, that complexity can become a recipe for calamity. And in late 2020, calamity struck in the form of a nearly $1 billion accidental payoff sent to Revlon Inc.’s distressed creditors—not by Revlon itself but rather by Citibank, the administrative agent for the loan. When several lenders refused to return the cash, Citibank commenced what many reckoned would be a successful (if embarrassing) lawsuit to claw it back. But in a dramatic 2021 opinion, a New York federal court sided with the debtholders, applying an obscure equitable doctrine known as the “Discharge for Value” defense. The lenders could keep their wayward windfall, and Citibank got stuck with a sizeable write-down. The decision is currently on appeal to the Second Circuit; but whatever its ultimate resolution, the case seems destined to feature prominently in contracts classes and textbooks for years to come.
LAW
benefitspro.com

Shift from pensions to 401(k) plans mirrors wealth shift to top percentile

Although income inequality has been a hot topic of discussion in recent years, there also is significant inequality in the ownership of financial assets. This inequality can reduce retirement security for certain groups of people, according to a new report from the National Institute on Retirement Security.
ECONOMY
Harvard Health

NYSE Restores Thresholds for Related Party Transactions

On August 19, 2021, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) filed an immediately effective rule change (Rule Proposal) restoring a transaction value and materiality threshold for related party transactions that require independent directors’ review. The Rule Proposal, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), amended Section 314.00 of the...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy