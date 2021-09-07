CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pet Services

Tractor Supply To Host Pet Appreciation Event To Celebrate Animals And Support Shelters

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) - Get Tractor Supply Company Report, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced the return of its annual Pet Appreciation Week (PAW) event. PAW, held Sept. 7-12 in partnership with Seresto, maker of flea and tick treatments for dogs, is the retailer's largest pet celebration and provides several opportunities to support local animal shelters. During the event, Tractor Supply and Canidae premium pet food will host the Rescue Your Rescue Contest, awarding $200,000 to local shelters, while nationwide pet supply drives will be held in partnership with Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation.

This marks the ninth year of the Rescue Your Rescue contest, which invites customers to nominate their favorite animal shelters and rescue agencies for a chance to win $25,000. Rescue Your Rescue will award over $200,000 in total prizes to 8 grand prize winners and 17 finalists. The contest highlights the important work of these organizations dedicated to finding forever homes for abandoned animals. Nominations can be made at TractorSupply.com/RescueYourRescue beginning Sept. 7. Voting for the top 25 nominated shelters will be held Oct. 11-17, and winners will be announced at the end of October.

"At Tractor Supply, we always love celebrating pets and animals, and PAW provides an opportunity to give them some extra attention while supporting these amazing rescue organizations," said Vice President of Divisional Merchandise Management Nicole Logan at Tractor Supply. "We look forward to PAW each year as a chance to rally the community around our customers' favorite shelters and provide them with the tools they desperately need while having some fun with our four-legged friends."

"Tractor Supply shares our support and passion for pets and animals at Canidae," said Dana Paris, Chief Marketing Officer at Canidae. "We are proud to partner with a likeminded company such as Tractor Supply to honor our goal of bringing goodness to pets and their people."

From Sept. 7-26, Tractor Supply and MuttNation Foundation encourage customers to drop off or donate new pet supplies including food, toys, cleaning and grooming tools and pet accessories at any local Tractor Supply. All items will be donated to local shelters and rescues.

Leashed, friendly animals are welcome in Tractor Supply stores during PAW and all year round. The majority of the Company's store locations also host onsite PetVet clinics for wellness and preventive veterinary care needs. To find your nearest Tractor Supply store location, visit TractorSupply.com/StoreLocator.

For more information on PAW or Rescue Your Rescue, visit TractorSupply.com and follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) - Get Tractor Supply Company Report, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 45,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 26, 2021, the Company operated 1,955 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a customer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 26, 2021, the Company operated 174 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005654/en/

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

Huge Discounts on Local Pet Adoptions During Clear the Shelters Event

Winter is coming, and there’s nothing more cozy than snuggling up with a furry best friend during our cold Hudson Valley winters. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pet to your household, this would be the perfect time to do it. It’s time for Clear the Shelters, and now through Sept. 19, you can get big discounts on pet adoption at Pets Alive in Middletown.
PETS
BGR.com

If you feed this popular dog food to your pet, stop immediately and read this

Packages of Top Quality Dog Food are being recalled due to potential Salmonella and Listeria contamination. Based out of Hyattsville, MD, Top Quality Dog Food provides raw meats to dogs. In light of that, this specific dog food recall may not come as much of a surprise. While most dog food you find in a pet store is dry, the company boasts that raw meat provides dogs with the nutrients they need in “the way nature intended.” Today’s Top Deal AirPods Pro just hit the lowest price of the month at Amazon! Price: $189.98 You Save: $59.02 (24%) Buy Now Dog food recall – what you need...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Best Apartment Dog Breed In America

The relationship between dog and man is at least 15,000 years old. Early dogs may have been little more than companions. Eventually some became herd dogs, and others hunters. Of course, over most of the centuries of the man/dog relationship, dogs lived outside, as did their masters. Apartment houses are a relatively new invention, but, […]
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Lambert
Gwinnett Daily Post

PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Sept. 6

Photos of dogs and cats up for adoption at the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter for the week of Sept. 6, 2020. Follow the shelter at facebook.com/GwinnettAnimalShelter for more information and updates. Photos came courtesy of Jennifer Mottola. Tags. Multimedia. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Pleated-Jeans.com

Dogs Raised With Cats Act A Little…Different (50 Pics)

If you can’t decide whether to get a cat or a dog, get yourself a dog that acts like a cat. They say cats and dogs are inherently different, but these dogs are challenging that theory. I like cats and dogs, but if I came home to my dog standing...
PETS
Mesquite Local News

Friends of Mesquite Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets

Friends of Mesquite Nevada Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets. Quasi is a larger size gentleman of 5 years. He is shy until he gets to know you then likes to he held and petted. He came from a quiet home and would do best in a home without young children and other pets.
MESQUITE, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Animal Shelters#Toys#Tsco#Paw#Canidae#Muttnation Foundation#Petvet#Rescue Your Rescue#Team#Petsense#Businesswire Com
Arizona Silver Belt

County celebrates opening of new animal shelter

It took years of work to complete Gila County’s new animal shelter, but on the last day of August the community celebrated the facility’s grand opening with a ribbon cutting and tours of the building. “Seven years and we’re finally here,” said Gila County Animal Care and Control Director John...
GILA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
q1057.com

Hudson Valley’s ‘Pets Alive’ Gets Shelter Animals in Hurricane Ida’s Path

When a hurricane is coming through an area, you always think about evacuating and getting to a safe place. What happens to the animals in the shelters of those areas? They need to be evacuated too. That's where Pets Alive comes in. They are a non-profit, no-kill animal shelter in Orange County, NY in the Hudson Valley.
ANIMALS
Hopewell Valley News

Pet adoptions encouraged as Burlington County Animal Shelter reaches max capacity

Apollo, a 4-year-old mixed breed, is one of the dozens of animals available for adoption at the Burlington County Animal Shelter.PHOTO COURTESY OF BURLINGTON COUNTY. Burlington County Commissioner Deputy Director Dan O’Connell holds a kitten at the Burlington County Animal Shelter in Westampton. The shelter has taken in and cared for more than 2,000 animals this year.PHOTO COURTESY OF BURLINGTON COUNTY.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
KRQE News 13

10-year-old helps Animal Welfare with pet supply campaign

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People living off Tramway and Spain got a special request last week from 10-year-old Payton Oliver, looking to help shelter pets in need. “I have been talking with the Animal Welfare Department, AWD, on giving pets supplies to the overflowing number of animals,” Payton explained. The...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Clear the Shelters event in Richardson seeks to rehome more than 100 adoptable pets

Richardson Animal Shelter is aiming to find forever homes for all of its animals during a monthlong adoption event. Clear the Shelters, which launched as a one-day event in Dallas-Fort Worth in 2014, now involves more than 1,900 nationwide animal rescue organizations. Over half a million animals have been adopted as a result of the push, according to Richardson shelter manager Noura Jammal, who briefed City Council on the event at an Aug. 30 meeting.
RICHARDSON, TX
TBR News Media

Shelter Pet of the Week: Blaze

Blaze is an eight-to-nine year old Male Pit Mix who was rescued by Smithtown Animal Control Officers when he was found abandoned and left in a cage at Blydenburgh Park. He is now patiently waiting at the Smithtown Animal Shelter for his furever home. Blaze is an extremely loyal guy...
SMITHTOWN, NY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
48K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy