K-12 Blended E-Learning Market- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities And Forecast 2025

 7 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of $ 19.59 billion is expected in the K-12 blended E-learning market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the K-12 blended e-learning market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The need for SCORM-compliant content, the requirement for effective content development technology, and the need for a cost-effective teaching model will offer immense growth opportunities. However, an increase in open-source learning content may impede the market growth.

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
  • Hardware
  • Content
  • System
  • Solutions
  • Others
  • Geography
  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., Pearson Plc, Promethean Ltd., Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scholastic Inc., Stride Inc., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help businesses improve their market position, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the K-12 blended e-learning market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas :

  • K-12 Blended E-Learning Market size
  • K-12 Blended E-Learning Market trends
  • K-12 Blended E-Learning Market industry analysis

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist K-12 blended e-learning market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the K-12 blended e-learning market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the K-12 blended e-learning market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of K-12 blended e-learning market vendors

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • System - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • D2L Corp.
  • Docebo Inc.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
  • Instructure Inc.
  • Pearson Plc
  • Promethean Ltd.
  • Providence Equity Partners LLC
  • Scholastic Inc.
  • Stride Inc.
  • Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

