K-12 Blended E-Learning Market- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities And Forecast 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of $ 19.59 billion is expected in the K-12 blended E-learning market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the K-12 blended e-learning market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The need for SCORM-compliant content, the requirement for effective content development technology, and the need for a cost-effective teaching model will offer immense growth opportunities. However, an increase in open-source learning content may impede the market growth.

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market is segmented as below:

Product

Hardware

Content

System

Solutions

Others

Geography

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., Pearson Plc, Promethean Ltd., Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scholastic Inc., Stride Inc., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help businesses improve their market position, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the K-12 blended e-learning market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas :

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market size

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market trends

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market industry analysis

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist K-12 blended e-learning market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the K-12 blended e-learning market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the K-12 blended e-learning market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of K-12 blended e-learning market vendors

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

System - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

D2L Corp.

Docebo Inc.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

Instructure Inc.

Pearson Plc

Promethean Ltd.

Providence Equity Partners LLC

Scholastic Inc.

Stride Inc.

Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

