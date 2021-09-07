CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, MA

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

By Blair Jones, Roger Brossy, Semler Brossy Consulting Group LLC
 9 days ago

Blair Jones and Roger Brossy are Managing Directors at Semler Brossy Consulting Group LLC. This post is based on their Semler Brossy memorandum. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Myth that Insulating Boards Serves Long-Term Value by Lucian Bebchuk (discussed on the Forum here); Don’t Let the Short-Termism Bogeyman Scare You by Lucian Bebchuk (discussed on the Forum here); and The Uneasy Case for Favoring Long-Term Shareholders by Jesse Fried (discussed on the Forum here).

Beyond “Market Transparency”: Investor Disclosure and Corporate Governance

Alexander I. Platt is Associate Professor at the University of Kansas School of Law. This post is based on his recent paper, forthcoming in the Stanford Law Review. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Law and Economics of Blockholder Disclosure by Lucian Bebchuk and Robert J. Jackson Jr. (discussed on the Forum here) and Pre-Disclosure Accumulations by Activist Investors: Evidence and Policy by Lucian Bebchuk, Alon Brav, Robert J. Jackson Jr., and Wei Jiang.
Harvard Business School announces 2021 Goldsmith Fellows

Harvard Business School (HBS) has announced the 2021 recipients of its Horace W. Goldsmith Fellowships. Established in 1988 by the Horace W. Goldsmith Foundation and Richard L. Menschel (M.B.A. ’59), a former director of the Foundation and a limited partner at Goldman Sachs, to encourage students from the nonprofit and public sector to attend HBS, these fellowships enable the School to award $10,000 to a select number of incoming M.B.A. students.
Integrating Antitrust Laws Into Environmental, Social, and Governance Disclosures

There is growing consensus in the United States that corporations need to disclose more about their activities and outcomes to include important environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data. The move to require this information is based on a desire to improve the operation of capital markets. Capital markets function effectively—providing accurate market signals about corporate performance and allocating finance efficiently—when participants are well informed about how corporations are currently performing and how they are positioned to respond to changes on the horizon. As conditions in the economy have changed, the set of information needed by capital markets has expanded beyond the calculation of immediate profit and loss. Climate change, which is altering the physical environment and producing a widening range of governmental responses, requires capital market participants to take into account possibly sharp changes in business conditions.1 Increased focus on social equity and economic inequality means that demographic, occupational, and compensation data on a firm’s employees take on new importance for consumer behavior and business operation and success.2.
Harvard Law School clinics redouble efforts to assist after eviction moratorium’s end

The expiration two weeks ago of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s pandemic-related moratorium on evictions has caused new uncertainty for the millions of Americans who are behind on rent. And although Congress has approved nearly $47 billion in aid to assist tenants and compensate landlords – particularly small scale family operations – state and local governments are struggling to distribute the funds quickly.
Remarks by Chair Gensler Before the Investor Advisory Committee

Gary Gensler is Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This post is based on his recent public statement. The views expressed in the post are those of Chair Gensler, and do not necessarily reflect those of the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Staff. Thank you for the...
Harvard Law Class of 2024 Marks School’s Most Diverse in History

The Harvard Law School Class of 2024 is the most diverse in the school’s history, HLS announced Friday. Fifty-six percent of current first-year Harvard Law students identify as people of color, and 54 percent identify as women, according to a press release published by the school. Kristi Jobson ’06, assistant...
Answer to U.S. labor shortage? ‘Hidden’ workforce

Since business has picked up with the COVID vaccine rollout, record numbers of employers have struggled to find workers. In August, half of U.S. small business owners had jobs they wanted to fill, a historic high, according to a trade group survey; 91 percent said there were few or no qualified applicants. The reasons for this labor-employment mismatch are complex and not fully understood, economists say.
‘Brilliant and highly flawed’

On September 17, 1787, delegates at the Philadelphia Convention signed what became the U.S. Constitution, replacing the previous organizing document, the Articles of Confederation, which many had come to see as too weak and inadequate for the nascent nation. At once offering Americans the promise of freedom, and excluding Black and indigenous people, women, and other marginalized groups, the new Constitution has nonetheless endured — and evolved — over the last 234 years.
Visionary, criminal, or both?

Former Theranos employees began testifying this week against Elizabeth Holmes, the once-celebrated biotech’s founder and CEO, in a criminal trial that has Silicon Valley worried. In opening statements last week, federal prosecutors charged that Holmes and the company’s chief operating officer, Ramesh Balwani, had long known that Theranos’ home blood...
Uptick in Clients Seeking to Discuss ESG Investing

Ashley Sauder, Greg Bawin, Joanna Kelley, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. Greg Bawin is Executive Director, Joanna Kelley is Vice President, and Ashley Sauder is an Associate with ISS Market Intelligence (ISS MI), a unit of Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS). This post is based on their ISS report. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); Companies Should Maximize Shareholder Welfare Not Market Value by Oliver Hart and Luigi Zingales (discussed on the Forum here); and Reconciling Fiduciary Duty and Social Conscience: The Law and Economics of ESG Investing by a Trustee by Max M. Schanzenbach and Robert H. Sitkoff (discussed on the Forum here).
Gensler defends ESG disclosures against Republican backlash

GOP senators assert that the SEC's effort to expand ESG reporting pushes a social policy agenda, while the SEC chair says agency is reacting to investors' demands for more information. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler on Tuesday defended the agency’s efforts to expand environmental, social and governance disclosures...
APCO names Pamela Passman chair of corporate and NY MD

NEW YORK: APCO Worldwide has appointed Pamela Passman as chair of corporate and MD of its New York office, effective September 1. Based in New York, Passman reports to Kelly Williamson, APCO’s president of North America. She is APCO’s first chair of corporate. The agency’s last New York office MD was Marc Johnson, who departed in September 2020 to join Facebook as VP of corporate communications.
Testimony By Chair Gensler Before the United States Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs

Good morning, Chairman Brown, Ranking Member Toomey, and members of the Committee. I’m honored to appear before you today for the first time as Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission. I’d like to thank you for your support in my confirmation this spring. As is customary, I will note that my views are my own, and I am not speaking on behalf of my fellow Commissioners or the staff.
Former SEC General Counsel Rejoins Willkie to Lead Corporate Governance Practice

SEC general counsel Robert Stebbins has rejoined Willkie Farr & Gallagher in New York. Stebbins had previously spent 24 years at Willkie before leaving to the SEC in 2017. After a three-and-a-half-year stint at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, agency general counsel Robert Stebbins has rejoined Willkie Farr & Gallagher to lead the firm’s corporate governance practice.
New CEPR Paper Demystifies Social Security Funding, Debunks Myths

Social Security “cannot run out of money, nor can benefits be threatened by a sudden shortage of revenues,” is a true and correct statement that continues to need restating. That’s why the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR) released today, Social Security: Long May It Wave, by CEPR Senior Research Fellow Max B. Sawicky.
Top ESG metrics to boost profitability

Asset and wealth managers are waking up to the fact that environmental, social and governance investing strategies are critical for future profitability. Still, it’s a huge challenge for asset managers to embrace diversity and inclusion not just a corporate and social responsibility initiative, but as a core ingredient of a sustainable business model, speakers said during a panel discussion at the Women in Asset Management Summit last Wednesday.
ESG Disclosures in Proxy Statements: Benchmarking the Fortune 50

Rebecka Manis is an associate and Lindsey Smith and Sonia Gupta Barros are partners at Sidley Austin LLP. This post is based on a Sidley memorandum by Ms. Manis, Ms. Smith, Ms. Barros, Holly J. Gregory, Rebecca Grapsas, and Maureen Gorsen. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here) and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita; For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
Thierney Biosciences and DHS enter into a $450M Strategic Financing Collaboration: Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman to Oversee Operations

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA — Monday, August 16, 2021 - Thierney Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases and DHS Group Equity Partners, today announced that they have entered into a strategic financing collaboration where funds managed by DHS have agreed to provide Thierney with up to $450 million of financing and growth capital.
