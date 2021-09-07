CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Video Content Management System Market (2021 To 2026) - 5G To Boost Adoption Of Video Content Management System

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Video Content Management System Market with COVID-19 Impact by Component Application (Education and Learning, Enterprise Communications, Recruitment and Training, Virtual Events), Deployment Model, Industry Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global video content management system market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.0% during the forecast period, to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2026 from USD 3.5 billion in 2021.

The COVID-19 Impact on the global video content management system market

The recent economic slowdown with the impact of COVID-19 emphasizes the need for alternate business systems. COVID-19 impacts are foreseen to shift consumer demand to online channels. This may irreversibly change customer behavior as once people get into the habit of shopping online, it becomes a routine, and it is hard to get away from it easily, forcing companies to escalate their online presence. There was an immediate and widespread impact of COVID-19 on customer behavior across all industries. Education industry has been the most affected by the impact of pandemic when it comes to publishing and distributing content to students and employees. Organizations across different verticals are leaveragin video content management systems due flexibility of managing large video files, enhances corporate communication and offer opportunities for promotion, marketing and address live audiences.

Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the component, the market is segmented into two categories: platform and services. The market for services is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is mainly attributed to the growing amount of video content consumption and cloud-based video services. Services are necessary for easy deployment, integration, and proper functioning of the video content management system. The services segment has been further segmented into training & consulting, support & maintenance, and implementation and integration. Services are necessary for easy deployment, integration, and proper functioning of the software.

On-premises segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period.

The video content management syste market is segmented by deployment mode into on-premises and cloud. The on-premises segment account for a higher share of the video content management system market during the forecast period as large enterprises largely adopt on-premises video content management system solutions to have full control over their infrastructure and data; and upkeep their robust security of data pertaining to integration with internal company systems such as customer relationship management, employee management system, and sales management system. While the private cloud model is gaining popularity in organizations to overcome security and data privacy challenges.

Education vertical to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Education is one of the fastest-growing verticals as the industry is undergoing extensive development, with advancements in technologies, thereby enhancing the overall industry vertical. The education segment has increased the adoption of video content management system platforms, giving it the highest market share. The education segment includes the higher education category and K-12. With the rise in education shifting online where schools and colleges and other types of educational gatherings have closed, the creation of video content has increased three-folds. According to industry experts, the Increasing adoption of digital platforms by educational institutes is expected to generate vast opportunities for industry players over the forecast period.

North America to account for the highest market share during the forecast period.

The video content management system market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. The report provides insights into these regional markets in terms of market size, growth rates, future trends, market drivers, and COVID-19 impact. North America is expected to hold the highest market share in the overall video content management system market during the forecast period. Following North America, Europe is expected to hold the second-highest market share during the forecast period. North America accommodates various technological innovations due to the fast adoption of new and advanced technologies. America witnessed the earliest adoption of smartphone technology and other mobile devices, which has been significantly responsive to the adoption of video content management system solutions. Video content production is the highest in the region; therefore, it creates significant opportunities for video content management system solutions providers . APAC and MEA are also expected to witness high growth rates during the forecast period. Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Overview of the Video Content Management System Software Market4.2 Video Content Management System Market, by Component4.3 Market, by Industry Vertical4.4 North America: Market, by Industry Vertical and Country4.5 Asia-Pacific: Market, by Industry Vertical and Country

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Online Video Content5.2.1.2 Adoption of Cloud-Based Services by Enterprises5.2.1.3 Increasing Number of Internet Users Around the World5.2.1.4 Rise in Demand for Video Recording Equipment and Devices5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns5.2.2.2 Network Connectivity and Infrastructure Issues5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 5G to Boost Adoption of Video Content Management System5.2.3.2 Rising Usage of Video Content for Marketing Among Smes5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Limited Interoperability of Different Video Conferencing Solutions5.2.4.2 Poor Internet Speed Reducing the Quality of Service5.3 Ecosystem5.4 Patent Analysis5.5 Average Selling Price5.6 Video Content Management System Market: Technological Landscape5.6.1 Cloud Services5.6.2 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning5.6.3 5G Network5.7 Use Cases5.7.1 Case Study 1: Cisco Provides Cisco-Connected Classroom and Cisco Webex Meeting Solutions to A.T. Kearney5.7.2 Case Study 2: Ecoegg Implemented Microsoft Teams to Solve Its Communication-Related Challenges5.7.3 Case Study 3: Coastal Bend College Implemented Lifesize Video Systems Across Four Campuses5.7.4 Case Study 4: The Northumberland County Council Implemented Google Meet to Help Firefighters5.7.5 Case Study 5: Canadian Foundation for Healthcare Improvement Implemented Adobe Connect to Deliver Virtual Bilingual Events5.8 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis5.9 COVID-19 Market Outlook for Market5.10 Regulations

6 Video Content Management System Market, by Component6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact6.2 Platform6.3 Services6.3.1 Training and Consulting6.3.2 Support and Maintenance6.3.3 Implementation and Integration

7 Video Content Management System Market, by Deployment Mode7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers7.1.2 Deployment Mode: COVID-19 Impact7.2 On-Premises7.3 Cloud

8 Video Content Management System Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Application: Market Drivers8.1.2 Application: COVID-19 Impact8.2 Education and Learning8.3 Enterprise Communication8.4 Marketing and Client Engagement8.5 Recruitment and Training8.6 Virtual Events

9 Video Content Management System Market, by Industry Vertical9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Industry Vertical: Market Drivers9.1.2 Industry Vertical: COVID-19 Impact9.2 Bfsi9.3 It and Telecom9.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences9.5 Education9.6 Media and Entertainment9.7 Retail and E-Commerce9.8 Other Verticals

10 Video Content Management System Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Introduction11.2 Competitive Scenario11.2.1 New Launches11.2.2 New Deals11.3 Market Share of Top Vendors11.4 Historical Revenue Analysis of Top Vendors11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant11.5.1 Definitions and Methodology11.5.2 Stars11.5.3 Emerging Leaders11.5.4 Pervasive Players11.5.5 Participants11.6 Market Ranking of Top Players

12 Company Profiles12.1 Introduction12.2 Key Players12.2.1 Ibm12.2.2 Vimeo12.2.3 Microsoft12.2.4 Brightcove12.2.5 Panopto12.2.6 Kaltura12.2.7 Sonic Foundry12.2.8 Kollective12.2.9 Vidyard 12.2.10 Cloudapp 12.2.11 Haivision 12.2.12 Dalet Digital Media Systems 12.2.13 Mediaplatform 12.2.14 Poly 12.2.15 Qumu 12.2.16 Vidizmo 12.2.17 Vbrick 12.2.18 Telestream 12.2.19 Dacast 12.2.20 Jw Player 12.2.21 Renderforest 12.2.22 Bigcommand (Adilo) 12.2.23 Genus Technologies 12.2.24 Boxcast

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rhc3qb

