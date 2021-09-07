CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

IIROC Trading Halt - ETHH

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Purpose Ether ETF

TSX Symbol: ETHH

All Issues: No

Reason: Single-Stock Circuit Breaker

Halt Time (ET): 11:08:54.411 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Canada shares lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.52%

Investing.com – Canada equities were lower at the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Healthcare , Energy and Clean Technology sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite declined 0.52%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were Lithium Americas Corp (TSX:...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Halt
Entrepreneur

Should You Invest in the Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB)?

Launched on 10/26/2005, the Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU)?

Launched on 10/21/2013, the Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their...
STOCKS
WISH-TV

The (micro) chips are down and production is halted

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The microchip shortage is partially to blame for the high price of cars. The shortage comes as auto manufacturers across the globe are struggling to meet consumer’s demand. News 8’s Richard Essex talked to one dealer that has zero new cars or trucks on the lot but has taken orders for almost 60 new cars and trucks to be delivered in December, if the part becomes available.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
48K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy