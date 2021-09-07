IIROC Trading Halt - ETHH

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The microchip shortage is partially to blame for the high price of cars. The shortage comes as auto manufacturers across the globe are struggling to meet consumer’s demand. News 8’s Richard Essex talked to one dealer that has zero new cars or trucks on the lot but has taken orders for almost 60 new cars and trucks to be delivered in December, if the part becomes available.

