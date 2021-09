Ever since Duff Goldman and his wife Johnna welcomed their first child in January of this year, the internet has been overjoyed by scenes of the jelly bean's experiences, and her dad has dutifully obliged doting fans. "The Ace of Cakes" host wrote in an Instagram post, "We made a family! I have a whole little family! I keep telling Josephine about all the wonderful things she's gonna get to try like pizza and candy and swimming and concerts and riding a bike. She already loves music." The cake master is so smitten with his cutie pie and determined to explore life with her, he declared, "I'm trying to do everything but breastfeeding, the thing I really can't do" (via Yahoo! Life). His philosophy of fatherhood seems to be "do all the things that you can, and get some daddy time."

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 10 DAYS AGO