CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Amazon's 'Cinderella' Adds a Modern Twist to the Classic Fairy Tale

By Sarina Petrocelly
ourcommunitynow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThought you knew the story of "Cinderella?" Think again. Amazon's take on the timeless tale will have you dancing in your seat and singing along—yes, it's a musical. With talented superstar Camila Cabello playing the namesake lead, you have to expect a certain amount of music. Imagine "Glee" crossed with a Broadway musical, and you get the picture. It's not all about the vocals, though characters do tend to burst into song at the drop of a hat.

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Cinderella’ Review: Camila Cabello Shines in Progressive but Prosaic Reimagining of a Familiar Fairy Tale

From the outset of Amazon Studios’ new “Cinderella” movie, writer-director Kay Cannon welcomes audiences into a fantasy unlike any before it, putting a glimmering girl-boss gloss on the oft-adapted fairy tale. In this heightened unreality, characters can break into song with a Janet Jackson chart-topper as easily as they belt out a new Broadway-style power ballad. This latest retelling of the Charles Perrault classic offers a feminist-friendly update as its titular heroine dreams of a career, not a man, to whisk her away. While Cannon’s inspired creative approach and jukebox musical style all point to an elegant and empowering redesign...
MOVIES
Decider

‘Cinderella’ Review: Camila Cabello Delivers An Absurdly Hilarious Fairy Tale

Like most film critics with a Twitter account, I went into the new Cinderella film—which will begin streaming free on Amazon Prime this Friday—with low expectations. The musical comedy has already been a dubbed tacky, off-base “girl boss” version of Cinderella, produced by the increasingly unpopular late-night host, James Corden. And yet, there’s just one problem with this cursory assessment that has most of the internet’s mind made up: This Cinderella is genuinely hilarious.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Minnie Driver
Person
Pierce Brosnan
Person
John Mulaney
Person
James Corden
Person
Idina Menzel
codelist.biz

Camila Cabello: Modern ‘Cinderella’ was needed

Camila – who starred alongside Idina Menzel, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan in the film – told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “This Cinderella is not waiting for someone to save it. It’s ambitious, empowered, and there are no bad people in it, just people struggling with their own trauma and history. Many of the older fairy tales are written by men, so they give an outdated perspective on a story in which a woman is a protagonist. This is a necessary 2021 version of a fairy tale. “
MUSIC
kq2.com

'Cinderella' tries to update the fairy tale, but the shoe doesn't quite fit

Trying to retrofit "Cinderella" with a feminist sensibility is a big-time challenge, and despite ample energy and the sing-along benefits of a jukebox musical, a new version starring Camila Cabello can't crack that code. Premiering on Amazon, the movie mostly feels like Disney Channel fare with a pinch of "Moulin Rouge," a colorful distraction lacking enough magic to fulfill dreams or wishes.
MOVIES
dailyutahchronicle.com

Amazon’s Latest ‘Cinderella’ Revamp is Almost Really Fun

“There’s another one?” This simple sentiment was uttered by my wife and I’m sure millions of folks from all over upon hearing about the new Cinderella flick. We’ve got the Disney classic, the Disney remake, the Selena Gomez one, the Drew Barrymore one and now the Camila Cabello one. The wild thing is that these are only five of the hundreds of Cinderella-themed movies that have graced the big screen.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairy Tale#Art#Cinderellamovie#Idinamenzel
San Francisco Chronicle

How 1997’s inclusive ‘Cinderella’ waved a magic wand over fairy tale films

Amazon’s new cinematic take on the “Cinderella” fairy tale is getting props on social media for its racially inclusive casting featuring Cuban-born Camila Cabello and Billy Porter’s fabulously queer, binary-gender-breaking star turn as the Fairy Godmother. It deserves those kudos — despite the lackluster script and bland musical numbers, which...
MOVIES
Chicago Sun-Times

‘Cinderella’: Upbeat take on the fairy tale transforms Camila Cabelo into a movie star

The Cinderella fairy tale has been adapted time and time and time again for the movies and TV, from the 1950 Disney animated version to the Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals from 1957 and 1997 to Kenneth Branagh’s 2015 take to outliers such as “Ella Enchanted” and the Jerry Lewis comedy “Cinderfella” — and now we’ve got a new jukebox musical update with some modern and progressive themes about gender roles, and it’s a most welcome addition to the library.
MOVIES
martincitytelegraph.com

Cinderella’s latest tale is one of female empowerment, but as a musical it falls flat

This latest Cinderella adaptation promises an update on the classic story imbued with Pitch Perfect pop, an intriguing idea in theory but a goal unrealized in practice. Camila Cabello makes her film debut as Ella, an orphan and aspiring dressmaker forced to live with her stepmother, Vivian (Idina Menzel) and her stepsisters, Malvolia (Maddie Baillio) and Narissa (Charlotte Spencer) after Ella’s father tragically passes away. When King Rowan (Pierce Brosnan) becomes impatient with Prince Robert (Nicholas Galitzine) for his refusal to marry and assume the crown, he demands his son host a ball to find a proper match. A chance meeting places Ella squarely within the Prince’s sights, and, with the help of her Fabulous Godmother (Billy Porter) and a few gregarious mice (James Corden, James Acaster, and Romesh Ranganathan), and over Vivian’s objections, Ella makes her way to the ball in a dress of her own design and wows Prince Robert and the guests alike. However, the magic doesn’t last, and Ella is eventually faced with a decision to live a plush, royal life with the Prince or travel the world and pursue her dressmaking dreams.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Cinderella Review: Amazon’s Adaptation Isn’t Afraid to Be Absurd

Camila Cabello’s Cinderella is the most ridiculous movie of 2021, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Entering this movie, with its cast of triple (or at least double) threats, it can be easy to let assumptions get the best of you. Cabello is an extremely talented singer, so you can assume there’s going to be some tunes. Billy Porter is fabulous, so you can assume he will continue to be so as this adaptation’s incarnation of the fairy godparent. Idina Menzel, who plays the tale’s stepmother, is a goddess amongst us all, so you can assume she will continue to wow the world over. Wrap that up in a classic tale of a parentless child who lives with her stepmother and stepsisters, and you’ve got a story that has been told before, with some singing on the side. Yet, somehow, in no small part because of the charismatic cast—and against every expectation—this movie works and stands apart from other versions of the classic fairy tale.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Essence

Mercedes-Benz Shares A Peek Of The Wardrobe In Amazon Prime's Cinderella

The 'Dressed for a Dream' fashion show celebrates Amazon's take on Cinderella. Last weekend, Mercedes-Benz released a short film titled ‘Dressed For A Dream’ in celebration of Amazon Prime’s soon to be released movie, Cinderella. Why is Mercedes-Benz releasing a short film to promote Amazon’s take on Cinderella? Well, this wasn’t just any ole short film – it ended with a fashion show giving viewers an exclusive peek at the wardrobe that will appear in the modern-day interpretation.
BUSINESS
Dirt

Camila Cabello Finds Love at Waddesdon Manor in Amazon’s New ‘Cinderella’

Click here to read the full article. In Hollywood, what’s old is new again, it seems, with everything from “Sex and the City” to “Dexter” to “The Wonder Years” making much-heralded returns to the small screen. Even fairy tales aren’t immune from the reboot treatment as evidenced by Amazon Studios’ recent release of a live-action “Cinderella” adaptation. The film is the latest in a long line of iterations of the classic yarn about a kindhearted girl forced into servitude by her evil stepfamily who eventually catches the eye of a local prince. “Once” upon a time? Not so much! But...
MOVIES
Collider

First Trailer for Netflix's 'A Tale Dark & Grimm' Puts a Twist on Your Everyday Fairy Tales

Netflix has journeyed into the realm of adventure and fantasy many times, and now they’re heading there yet again — this time, to the enchanted world of the Grimm Brothers. The streamer just premiered the trailer for their latest animated series, A Tale Dark & Grimm, based on the best-selling book series by Adam Gidwitz. Following the adventures of everyone’s favorite siblings, Hansel and Gretel, the ten-episode half hour series premieres on October 8.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Camila Cabello and Billy Porter in Amazon’s ‘Cinderella’: Film Review

Cinderella suffers from a host of problems, but its real curse is terrible timing. If this most recent reboot, with its heavy-handed feminist messaging, had been released decades ago, it might have stood a chance at being subversive. But it’s 2021, and additions to the crowded and underwhelming field of #girlboss narratives require a bit more style and depth to keep even young audiences engaged. Written and created by Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect), this new but not so improved Cinderella recasts the heroine (played by Camila Cabello) as a career-driven woman. In the rare moments when her exigent stepmother (Idina Menzel)...
MOVIES
saportareport.com

‘Cinderella’ – latest movie version a bit flat

She’s been played by everyone from Brandy to Drew Barrymore, from Lily James to Lesley Ann Warren. Her wicked stepmothers have ranged from Cate Blanchett to Anjelica Huston to Jennifer Coolidge to Bernadette Peters. Her marvelously magical Fairy Godmother? How about Whitney Houston, Helena Bonham Carter and Celeste Holm?. Put...
MOVIES
Daily Targum

Nice try, Amazon: Camilla Cabello's 'Cinderella' is still super sexist

When you think of feminist cinema, I doubt “Cinderella” comes to mind. The original cartoon — and, by extension, its incredibly similar 2015 live-action counterpart that launched a hundred other live-action Disney adaptations — has received mountains of criticism over the years that it is, at its core, unfeminist. The...
MOVIES
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Cinderella: A feminist remake falls flat

If you’re anything like me, all of your social media (particularly TikTok) have been flooded for days with reactions to Amazon’s new Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello. You’ve likely already been exposed to some aspect of the film. Common criticisms include the not-all-that-realistic chirps of mice harmonizing to various songs, Janet Jackson’s cover of “Rhythm Nation” that inexplicably starts off the film and genuine critiques of the weird and out-of-touch world depicted (where racism doesn’t exist but sexism is so intense that women can’t even own businesses).
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy