COVID-19 live updates: Third person dies in Japan after receiving contaminated Moderna vaccine

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — The United States is facing a COVID-19 surge this summer as the more contagious delta variant spreads. More than 649,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.5 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
Nearly 60% of Americans surveyed in a poll support President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 vaccine requirements. The White House announced last week that the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, is creating a rule that will require all companies with at least 100 workers to mandate COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing for their employees before they can come to work.
More than 2,600 fully vaccinated Americans have died of COVID-19 as the country continues to see a rise in the number of breakthrough hospitalizations, the latest data showed. According to the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 2,675 Americans died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated as of Sept. 7. Among the total breakthrough deaths, 87% were people aged 65 and older, 44% were female patients and 21% were patients who were either asymptomatic or whose deaths were not COVID-related.
People undergoing treatment for solid tumors and patients with blood cancers—whether they’re currently on treatment or not—should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, according to new guidelines from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN). Studies have shown that people with certain types of cancer are...
A new study from La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) scientists helps answer the question: how long does immunity against COVID-19 last in vaccinated people?. As they report in Science, a low dose of the Moderna vaccine lasts for at least six months, and there is no indicator that vaccinated people will need a booster shot.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 plan will mandate vaccines for 100 million working Americans, but one group was conspicuously absent from this week’s announcement: senior citizens. They’re also the most likely to be hospitalized or die from the virus — by a wide margin. Retired seniors have been...
RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man says his father died from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Mike Madry, of the Tampa area, told WFLA that his father, Daniel Madry, had pre-existing conditions, and there’s a lot their family didn’t realize until it was too late. At 61 years old,...
Heading into fall, with the COVID-19 pandemic surging again and researchers tracking new variants, there’s plenty of news. Here’s a look. Some People Appear to Have Super-Immunity Against COVID-19 Several research studies suggest that some people have unusually strong immunity, which some call “superhuman immunity” or “bulletproof” immunity against COVID-19....
(Bloomberg) -- Moderna said that it had filed initial data with the US Food and Drug Administration for clearance of a third-dose booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine. In a statement on Wednesday, the company said the booster shot, using a reduced dose of 50 micrograms that is half the dose used in the existing vaccine, raised antibody levels against the delta variant by more than 40-fold in a clinical trial.
The political sparring match over Joe Biden’s new vaccine mandate continued on Sunday with one Republican governor blasting the measure as “counterproductive” and the White House insisting it was necessary to end the coronavirus pandemic. Asa Hutchinson, the governor of Arkansas, added to the growing Republican backlash on NBC’s Meet...
Normally I do not comment much in the main blogs about the planscamdemic, but rather, simply include articles about it in my weekly "honourable mentions." There are many reasons for this, and it is not because I do not think the story is not important. Quite the contrary. But the bottom line is, ever since this story broke, I've viewed it as precisely what I've characterized it as, a "planscamdemic." This is not to say that covid deaths are not real, nor horrific. It is to say that at the minimum, it was used as a crisis of opportunity to do two things: (1) create massive profits for big pharma, and (2) to run a global experiment on gene therapy, by taking an injection that is highly experimental, whose long range effects we do not know, and which may be the equivalent of a biological "operating system" having little to do with health and everything to do with control. I also mean by the term that the adverse reactions - and deaths - from the injections are every bit as horrific as the deaths from the virus itself, and by some statistics more numerous. As the whole scam has been reported over the past two years, one concern that emerged early on was the ingredients in some of them, which brings me to today's blog shared by P.T.; Japan, it seems, has recalled over a million of the injections because of "contaminants":
