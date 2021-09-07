COVID-19 live updates: Third person dies in Japan after receiving contaminated Moderna vaccine

Normally I do not comment much in the main blogs about the planscamdemic, but rather, simply include articles about it in my weekly "honourable mentions." There are many reasons for this, and it is not because I do not think the story is not important. Quite the contrary. But the bottom line is, ever since this story broke, I've viewed it as precisely what I've characterized it as, a "planscamdemic." This is not to say that covid deaths are not real, nor horrific. It is to say that at the minimum, it was used as a crisis of opportunity to do two things: (1) create massive profits for big pharma, and (2) to run a global experiment on gene therapy, by taking an injection that is highly experimental, whose long range effects we do not know, and which may be the equivalent of a biological "operating system" having little to do with health and everything to do with control. I also mean by the term that the adverse reactions - and deaths - from the injections are every bit as horrific as the deaths from the virus itself, and by some statistics more numerous. As the whole scam has been reported over the past two years, one concern that emerged early on was the ingredients in some of them, which brings me to today's blog shared by P.T.; Japan, it seems, has recalled over a million of the injections because of "contaminants":

