Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller announces he will seek second term in office
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin E. Miller announced on Monday he will be seeking a second term in office. Sheriff Miller, a Democrat, was elected to office in 2018 and serves as the first African-American Sheriff of Buncombe County. In a press release, Sheriff Miller says he is running for re-election in order to "continue implementing 21st Century policing principles."my40.tv
Comments / 0