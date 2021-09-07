CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller announces he will seek second term in office

By WLOS Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin E. Miller announced on Monday he will be seeking a second term in office. Sheriff Miller, a Democrat, was elected to office in 2018 and serves as the first African-American Sheriff of Buncombe County. In a press release, Sheriff Miller says he is running for re-election in order to "continue implementing 21st Century policing principles."

