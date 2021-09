WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry was on a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho. During it, he recalled how his “Hall of Pain” persona started out as a joke from Vince McMahon. “I was talking to Pat Patterson one day, and Pat was like, ‘Man, I really would like to see you be just more aggressive. We love you Mark. Your a big, lovable guy, but damn it, if you could just kill people, it will make it so good for you.’ And then, probably about a week later, Vince played a joke on me,” Henry recalled. “I went out to the ring, and they played my music and I was supposed to be wrestling Sin Cara. This is a dark match after the show in Des Moines, IA. I’ll never forget it.

