CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benzie County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benzie by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 11:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benzie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN BENZIE AND MANISTEE COUNTIES At 1143 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Onekama to near Norwalk to near Brethren to 6 miles north of Free Soil, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Copemish, Dublin and Wellston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Benzie County, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Onekama, MI
City
Manistee, MI
The Associated Press

Democrats try delicate tax maneuver for $3.5 trillion bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — To pay for the massive social plans that President Joe Biden envisions, House Democrats began serious work Tuesday on a maneuver worthy of the most agile circus acrobats. They’re looking to squeeze revenue from the elite 2% of Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year while leaving untouched everyone else — who Biden has pledged won’t see any tax increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorms#Wind Gust#Roofs

Comments / 0

Community Policy