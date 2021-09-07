Back Breaking News: Drugs Cocktail Could End Agony For Millions, Study Shows Study
WASHINGTON — A novel approach for preventing age-related disc degeneration that may pave the way for treating chronic back pain reveals a new study. The findings of the study were published in the journal ‘Nature Communications.’ Chronic back pain affects upwards of 15 million adults in the US, racking up billions in healthcare costs and lost workdays. Degeneration of the discs that cushion […]www.thefloridastar.com
Comments / 0