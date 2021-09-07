CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Back Breaking News: Drugs Cocktail Could End Agony For Millions, Study Shows Study

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — A novel approach for preventing age-related disc degeneration that may pave the way for treating chronic back pain reveals a new study. The findings of the study were published in the journal ‘Nature Communications.’ Chronic back pain affects upwards of 15 million adults in the US, racking up billions in healthcare costs and lost workdays. Degeneration of the discs that cushion […]

www.thefloridastar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Star

Fast-Tracked Cancer Drugs Still Recommended To Patients Despite Poor Performance In Trials

A new study has found that a third of cancer drugs given accelerated approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continue to be recommended in clinical guidelines after they fail to show any benefit in trials. U.S. and Canadian researchers collaborated on the study, which was published in the British Medical Journal on Sept. 8. The team investigated […]
HEALTH
washingtoninformer.com

New COVID Drug Tested in DMV Shows Promise: Study

A new drug designed to treat severe COVID-19 cases is being tested in the D.C. region and has shown promise, researchers say. The drug, Fostamantinib, is a product of pharmaceutical company Rigel, WTTG-TV (Channel 5) reported. Inova is partnering with the National Institutes of Health to direct phase 2 of research.
PHARMACEUTICALS
PennLive.com

A simple substitution for table salt could save millions of lives, study finds

Salt has played a significant role in civilization, so much so that wars have been waged over it. In the kitchen, every cook knows that the right amount of salt can determine the success of a dish. But the fact remains that too much salt in one’s diet is dangerous. Fortunately, a recent study validates a remedy, not only to excess salt but also the negative effects of insufficient potassium.
FOOD & DRINKS
charlottestar.com

Study finds drug cocktail reduces disc degeneration

Washington [US], September 6 (ANI): A new study has shown a novel approach for preventing age-related disc degeneration that may pave the way for treating chronic back pain. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Nature Communications'. Chronic back pain affects upwards of 15 million adults in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Weather Channel

Drugs Mimicking Effects of Cigarette Smoke Could Help With COVID-19 Therapy: Study

Researchers have identified two drugs that mimic the effect of chemicals in cigarette smoke and reduce the ability of the SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19, to enter cells. The two drugs—6-formylindolo(3,2-b)carbazole (FICZ) and omeprazole (OMP)—mimic the cigarette smoke's effects to bind to a receptor in mammalian cells. This inhibits the...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Over 15 million U.S. adults under 65 went without medication in 2021 due to high drug costs, study shows

An estimated 15.5 million adults under 65 and 2.3 million seniors were unable to pay for at least one doctor-prescribed medication in their household, according to a new study from West Health and Gallup analyzing the impact of high drug prices on consumers. While affordability of prescription drugs is an issue for all age groups, in a survey conducted in June, younger adults report not filling needed prescriptions at double the rate of the nation's seniors in the prior three months (8% vs. 4%). When asked about skipping pills to cut costs, the divide between age groups held similarly (13% vs. 6%).
HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

Real-World Studies Show Insufficiency For Informing Clinical, Reimbursement Decisions of Novel Cancer Drugs

Low study quality was determined in an analysis of real-world studies across multiple drug indications in cancer. The quality of real-world data (RWD) regarding novel anticancer therapies is often low and of insufficient rigor to influence decisions and may require quality assessment upon submission for publication, according to a study published in the European Journal of Cancer.
CANCER
missouri.edu

Optimal break times improve work performance, study shows

A Mizzou engineering team is studying how to increase efficiency in routine tasks. Workers who perform routine tasks do so faster and with fewer errors if they take breaks at the right times, a University of Missouri College of Engineering team has found. And those optimal break times depend on the intensity of the task.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Back Pain#Nature Communications#Breaking News#Health Care
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Week

57 percent of vaccinated COVID-19 patients hospitalized in first half of 2021 had mild or asymptomatic infections, study finds

A recent nationwide study may lead health ofificials to rethink how to analyze COVID-19 hospitalizations as a pandemic metric, The Atlantic reports. After examining the electronic records for nearly 50,000 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 at 100 Veterans Affairs hospitals across the United States between March 2020 and June 2021, researchers found that a significant number of the patients actually had mild or asymptomatic infections. Patients who required supplemental oxygen or registered a blood oxygen level below 94 were considered moderate to severe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Four-year-old girl dies of Covid after anti-vaxxer mom contracts virus

A four-year-old girl has become the youngest Covid-19 victim in Texas’s Galveston County since the onset of the pandemic, after several members of her family were infected.Kali Cook died in her sleep at home on 7 September, within hours of showing symptoms of the coronavirus. She was unvaccinated, with children below the age of 12 not yet eligible for inoculation.Her mother Karra Harwood, however, was also not jabbed and described herself as against vaccination. “I was one of the people that was anti, I was against it. Now, I wish I never was,” she told The Daily News.Kali’s death comes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy