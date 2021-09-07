A head-on collision killed a 64-year-old woman in Las Vegas; 27-year old Alejandro Carrion arrested (Las Vegas, NV)

On Monday morning, a 64-year-old woman lost her life following a head-on collision in the northern part of the Las Vegas valley. According to Metro police, the driver who caused the crash is suspected of impairment.

As per the initial information, the fatal incident took place near the Gilcrease Orchard. The preliminary reports showed that one driver was going eastbound and the other driver was traveling westbound when the vehicles crashed into each other at about 7:30 a.m.

The driver of one of the vehicles died as a result of the collision while the other driver was taken to the hospital with minimal injuries. The driver accused of causing the fatal crash, identified as 27-year old Alejandro Carrion of Las Vegas, was taken into custody for DUI-related charges. He was transported to the Clark County Detention Center.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

September 7, 2021

Source: 8newsnow.com