Michael K. Williams, who died Monday at 54, rose from Madonna background dancer to in-demand actor who was nominated for five Emmy Awards. To see a gallery featuring some of his most famous scene-stealing roles, click on the photo above — a shot of Williams’ signature Omar Little character from HBO’s The Wire. Immediately identifiable by the scar that ran from the middle of his forehead to the right side of his mouth, Williams specialized in playing hardened men few were interested in messing with. Several of his most popular projects were done for HBO: Along with playing the terrifying Omar in...

