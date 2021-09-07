CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj & Rihanna Reunite With Beaus Kenneth Petty & A$AP Rocky

Nicki Minaj and Rihanna reunited and the Internet reacted accordingly. On Monday (September 6), Minaj, 38, took to Instagram to share several snaps and videos with Rihanna, 33, as they enjoyed a double date with their respective men, Kenneth Petty and A$AP Rocky, prompting the stars to trend worldwide on Twitter. The four were also joined by Minaj’s soon-to-be one-year-old son, who they’ve nicknamed Papa Bear. The couple has yet to reveal the child’s name.

