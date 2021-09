A Rikers Island inmate reportedly tried to hang himself in front of a group of politicians touring the New York City facility, the New York Post reported on Monday. Around a dozen state and local officials, including Queens Democrat State Senator Jessica Ramos and Assemblymember Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, toured the “overcrowded” prison compound where a man purportedly tried to hang himself, according to the Post.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO