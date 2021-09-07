Pirates Fall Sports Scoreboard Update September 6

Note: The Crookston High School weight room will be open at 7 a.m. starting Tuesday, September 7 for CHS students. Girls Soccer August 31 - CHS defeated Hillcrest Academy 1-0 in the last minute with a corner-kick goal. Olivia Huck recorded the assist to Madeline Harbott for the lone point and goalie Reese Swanson got the shut-out with six saves. "Madeline played outside mid for most of the game and forward at the end, and had great passing and runs. There was finesse in her shot," Coach Sarah Reese told the Times. "Kailee Magsam played with great pressure defensively and distribution to the corners. Aleah Bienek hadn't played defense for a while, but filled the role and distributed the ball well to the open spaces and corners. Olivia Huck had great corner kicks (9 all on the net and finished with the last one.) It was a great team win, we played with heart to the finish and got the goal in the last minute."