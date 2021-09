COLUMBUS, OH – On September 12, 2021, at 5:08 pm, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Brookway Rd. on the report of a shooting. Officers arrived at the scene and located the victim, 24-year-old Guann Gregory, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries & was pronounced deceased at 5:52 pm. Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477). This is the city’s 147th homicide in 2021.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO