Shakespeare Gets a Harlem Renaissance in ‘Merry Wives’

For musical inspiration, Van Anthoney Hall looks to the poets of the Harlem Renaissance. “Even in the world of piano with my jazz ensemble, I’m inspired by poetic works,” he said. “And most of my music is in connection with particular poets, such as (Paul Laurence) Dunbar and Langston Hughes and most recently Countee Cullen. One of his pieces that’s speaking to me right now is ‘Any Human to Another.’ It’s a piece that makes us rethink how we are connected, how we’re all intertwined.”

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO