CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

AI-fueled software reveals accurate protein structure prediction

By University of California - Berkeley
Phys.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The dream of predicting a protein shape just from its gene sequence is now a reality," said Paul Adams, Associate Laboratory Director for Biosciences at Berkeley Lab. For Adams and other structural biologists who study proteins, predicting their shape offers a key to understanding their function and accelerating treatments for diseases like cancer and COVID-19.

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
morningbrew.com

How a cannabis-focused AI platform helps growers predict yield

Agtech, agritech, farmers with self-driving tractors—however you typically refer to it, the agricultural tech industry is expanding quickly. Worth an estimated $17.4 billion in 2019 by a Research and Markets report, it’s projected to more than double by 2027, surpassing $41 billion. Artificial intelligence is a key ingredient in the...
AGRICULTURE
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Bemused to Find Liquid Light at Room Temperature

What if your computer processor could only work at less than -200°C? Well, such is the case with almost all quantum computers, as heat tends to create errors in the qubits used in quantum computing. However, recent research reveals that liquified electric power has the potential to allow quantum computers to work at room temperature, just like your laptop, and this is not the only seemingly impossible problem liquid light can solve.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Rare phenotype in isolated tiger population explains dark wide stripes

A team of researchers affiliated with a large number of institutions in India and the U.S. has found a rare genotype in an isolated tiger population that explains its dark wide stripes. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the group describes their genetic study of pseudomelanistic tigers at India's Nandankanan Biological Park.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Software#Cambridge University#Berkeley Lab
rdworldonline.com

Changing its shape, Argonne scientists can alter material properties

By confining the transport of electrons and ions in a patterned thin film, scientists find a way to potentially enhance material properties for design of next-generation electronics. Like ripples in a pond, electrons travel like waves through materials, and when they collide and interact, they can give rise to new...
CHEMISTRY
LiveScience

Otherworldly 'time crystal' made inside Google quantum computer could change physics forever

Researchers working in partnership with Google may have just used the tech giant's quantum computer to create a completely new phase of matter — a time crystal. With the ability to forever cycle between two states without ever losing energy, time crystals dodge one of the most important laws of physics — the second law of thermodynamics, which states that the disorder, or entropy, of an isolated system must always increase. These bizarre time crystals remain stable, resisting any dissolution into randomness, despite existing in a constant state of flux.
SOFTWARE
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Create the Largest and Most Realistic Virtual Universe Ever

Exploring the entire universe has never been easier. An international team of researchers has created an entire virtual universe that they claim is the most realistic and largest universe simulation ever released, and that's not even the best part. The software is called Uchuu, "outer space" in Japanese, and it's freely available on the cloud to anyone who wants to explore the universe from the comfort of their homes.
COMPUTERS
NIH Director's Blog

Structural snapshots of TRPV1 reveal mechanism of polymodal functionality

Many transient receptor potential (TRP) channels respond to diverse stimuli and conditionally conduct small and large cations. Such functional plasticity is presumably enabled by a uniquely dynamic ion selectivity filter that is regulated by physiological agents. What is currently missing is a "photo series" of intermediate structural states that directly address this hypothesis and reveal specific mechanisms behind such dynamic channel regulation. Here, we exploit cryoelectron microscopy (cryo-EM) to visualize conformational transitions of the capsaicin receptor, TRPV1, as a model to understand how dynamic transitions of the selectivity filter in response to algogenic agents, including protons, vanilloid agonists, and peptide toxins, permit permeation by small and large organic cations. These structures also reveal mechanisms governing ligand binding substates, as well as allosteric coupling between key sites that are proximal to the selectivity filter and cytoplasmic gate. These insights suggest a general framework for understanding how TRP channels function as polymodal signal integrators.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
psychologytoday.com

Stanford’s State-of-the-Art AI for Predicting RNA Structures

Predicting RNA (ribonucleic acid) structures may help accelerate the discovery and development of new drugs to treat diseases and disorders. A new Stanford study published in Science uses artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning to predict RNA structures with state-of-the-art performance results. “Few RNA structures are known, however, and predicting them...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

The cryo-EM structure of the bd oxidase from M. tuberculosis reveals a unique structural framework and enables rational drug design to combat TB

New drugs are urgently needed to combat the global TB epidemic. Targeting simultaneously multiple respiratory enzyme complexes of Mycobacterium tuberculosis is regarded as one of the most effective treatment options to shorten drug administration regimes, and reduce the opportunity for the emergence of drug resistance. During infection and proliferation, the cytochrome bd oxidase plays a crucial role for mycobacterial pathophysiology by maintaining aerobic respiration at limited oxygen concentrations. Here, we present the cryo-EM structure of the cytochrome bd oxidase from M. tuberculosis at 2.5 Å. In conjunction with atomistic molecular dynamics (MD) simulation studies we discovered a previously unknown MK-9-binding site, as well as a unique disulfide bond within the Q-loop domain that defines an inactive conformation of the canonical quinol oxidation site in Actinobacteria. Our detailed insights into the long-sought atomic framework of the cytochrome bd oxidase from M. tuberculosis will form the basis for the design of highly specific drugs to act on this enzyme.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

45-Year-Old Footage Shows Arthur C. Clarke Accurately Predicting The Future

Sir Arthur C. Clarke, writer of 2001: A Space Odyssey and proud futurist, had a lot of ideas about how the future of technology would look. Despite living in a time when computers were a strange, space-age technology and the floppy disk had only just been invented, the revolutionary writer spoke confidently about social media, instant messaging, online shopping, and much more.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Worcester Business Journal

SCIEX launches new software and protein analysis system

Framingham biotech company SCIEX on Wednesday announced the launch of two new initiatives, a software and a capillary electrophoresis system. The Biologics Explorer software enables customers to access high-resolution protein characterization data, which can assist pharmaceutical researchers and companies. The new program builds off SCIEX’s ZenoTOF 7600 system and Molecule Profiler, according to a press release from the company.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IEEE Spectrum

Tomorrow’s AI Will Reason Like Humans, IBM Watson Developer Predicts

When David Nahamoo was a high school student in Iran, he wanted to pursue a career in mathematics or physics. But after talking over career options with his friends, he says, he was "pointed in the direction of a good career in Iran" and instead decided to become an electrical engineer. Today the IEEE Life Fellow is CTO of Pryon, a startup in Raleigh, N.C., that is developing a natural-language-processing AI system for businesses. The company's programs aim to make companies more productive, reducing costs and eliminating inefficiencies.
SOFTWARE
marketresearchtelecast.com

AI is supposed to predict the decline in performance of senior athletes

With increasing age, the performance of athletes decreases – that much seems to be certain. But when exactly this happens and what the specific processes are, has hardly been researched. A group of scientists led by Bergita Ganse, professor of surgery at Saarland University in Homburg, together with teams at RWTH Aachen University and TU Darmstadt, have now developed a method that uses artificial intelligence to predict the decline in physical performance of senior athletes .
ENGINEERING
ScienceAlert

Scientists Built a New Kind of Invisibility Cloak, But It's Not For Your Eyes

Sound waves don't always hit our ears directly – they can also bounce off other objects and the walls of the space that we're in, which is why listening to a band play in a cavernous cathedral is a different experience to listening in a small music club. Now scientists have developed a technique for 'cloaking' the impact that objects have on acoustic fields, so sound waves don't appear to hit or reflect back from them. In effect, these objects can be made invisible as far as acoustics are concerned. It works using an outer ring of microphones (used as audio sensors)...
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Can We Predict the Brain Age With AI? EEG Signals New Studies

A study that was published recently has shown that a deep neural network model is actually able to predict the age of the brain in healthy patients. Researchers managed to do it based on electroencephalogram data recorded during sleep at night. The EEG has predicted the age of the brain, and it can uncover plenty of information about people with different diseases.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

By confining the transport of electrons and ions, scientists show they can alter material properties

Like ripples in a pond, electrons travel like waves through materials, and when they collide and interact, they can give rise to new and interesting patterns. Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory have seen a new kind of wave pattern emerge in a thin film of metal oxide known as titania when its shape is confined. Confinement, the act of restricting materials within a boundary, can alter the properties of a material and the movement of molecules through it.
CHEMISTRY
Medscape News

New Tool More Accurately Predicts Aneurysm Rupture Risk After Growth

A simple prediction model may accurately predict aneurysm rupture within 1 year after growth is detected on imaging, new research shows. The "triple-S" prediction model assesses aneurysm size, site, and shape and can be used as a "starting point" to guide treatment and management, investigators note. The model is "ready...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structural equation model of the effect of biological maturation on metabolic syndrome risk and C-reactive protein: effect of trunk fat and sports participation

Our aim was to analyze the association between somatic maturation and alterations in metabolic syndrome (METs) risk and C-reactive protein (CRP), focusing on the effect of changes in trunk fat and sports practice. This was a longitudinal study with a one-year follow-up. The sample was composed of 139 adolescents (46 without sports participation and 93 young athletes), aged 10–17 years. As outcomes, we adopted CRP and METs risk (triglycerides, HDL-c, fasting glucose, and mean blood pressure). Somatic maturation was estimated using Mirwald’s method. Structural equation models were used. Somatic maturation was not associated with sports practice, trunk fat, METs risk neither CRP. Sports practice was associated with a reduction in METs risk (β = −0.926; 95%CI:−1.773, −0.080) and reduction in trunk fat (−10.957; −19.630, −2.283), which was associated with increases in METs risk (0.020; 0.004, 0.036). In the CRP model, sports practice was associated with a reduction in trunk fat (−10.324; −18.637, −2.010), which in turn was associated with a reduction in CRP (0.007; 0.001, 0.013). Sports practice and lower trunk adiposity were associated with reductions in trunk fat, METs risk, and CRP through direct and indirect pathways. Our findings highlight the role of sports practice in attenuating the negative effect of trunk adiposity.
GOOGLE
chemistryworld.com

Overreliance on cryocooled protein structures may compromise computational structure-based drug design

Temperature can severely influence the conformational state and ligand binding properties of a protein, new research shows. Consequently, computational modelling based solely on cryogenic structural data may produce misleading results. Nearly all crystallographic datasets collected for determining protein structures are obtained at cryogenic temperatures. The protein crystals are cryocooled with...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy