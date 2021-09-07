Some schools in Horry County return to traditional learning after district updates quarantine guidelines
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The updated quarantine guidelines for Horry County Schools is now in effect. With the new guidelines, five schools can now head back to face-to-face learning sooner. This includes Aynor Middle School, which was the first in the district to make the move to virtual. Originally set to be in distance learning until Sept. 10, the school retuned to the classroom on Tuesday.www.wmbfnews.com
