CROOKSTON GIRL’S TENNIS WITH THIEF RIVER FALLS POSTPONED AFTER TWO RAIN SHOWERS

The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Tennis squad is off to an exciting 5-1 start in duals this season and with today the first start of school, they will have played near half their regular season schedule by the end of this week that finds them playing seven duals!! It was supposed to have started this afternoon with a match against last years Section 8A Team Champion, the Thief River Falls Prowlers, but after two rain showers stopped play it was finally decided to postponed the match. The Pirates will be at East Grand Forks for a dual on Thursday, play Detroit Lakes and Wadena-Deer Creek in a Detroit Lakes Triangular on Friday and then will be at the Alexandria Quadrangular on Saturday against Osakis, Alexandria and another match against Detroit Lakes.