CROOKSTON VOLLEYBALL HOSTS RED LAKE FALLS

After an opening win to start the season the Cookston Pirate Girl’s Volleyball team has lost two straight and will take that 1-2 record to their home court tonight hosting the Red Lake Falls Eagles. The Eagles are 0-2 on the young season with losses to Goodridge-Grygla and 3-0 to Fertile-Beltrami Thursday. The match tonight will be at the Crookston High School starting at 7:15 PM and will be on KROX RADIO starting with the RiverView Health pre-match show at 6:45 PM and on the internet by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page . The match can also be viewed LIVE as it will be VIDEO STREAMED on kroxam.com.