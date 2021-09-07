SouthStar Bank Acquires Kerrville Branch from Community First National Bank

Moulton-based SouthStar Bank has purchased the Kerrville branch of Community First National Bank with the full approval of the Texas Department of Savings and Mortgage Lending and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The branch, located at 1101 Junction Hwy., opened as a SouthStar Bank branch on August 30. The community is invited to attend a ribbon-cutting celebration at 3:30 p.m. on September 24. Barbecue will be served and there will be live music from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is free, family-friendly and open to all. SouthStar Bank now has 16 locations throughout Central Texas, including the new Kerrville branch.