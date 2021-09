Boeing has released its Commercial Market Outlook (CMO), looking at 10-year and 20-year global demand commercial forecasts. As the airline industry around the world starts to come out of the crisis, the American manufacturer is optimistic that demand for aircraft will continue to grow. Overall, through the next decade, there will be a $9 trillion aerospace market. However, over the next 20 years, the manufacturer is projecting demand for over 43,000 aircraft, with a value of roughly $7.2 trillion.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 20 HOURS AGO