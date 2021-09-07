CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Special Considerations for the Cardiovascular Clinician

physiciansweekly.com
 9 days ago

Coronaviruses are a family of viruses pathogenic to humans. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV2), a single-stranded, positive-sense RNA virus. The virus can be translated directly into protein, and the synthesized negative RNA strand serves as a template for viral replication. The SARS-CoV2 genome encodes for structural proteins (spike, membrane, envelope, nucleocapsid) and regions necessary for viral replication (the open-reading frame 1a or 1b, RNA-dependent RNA polymerase, hemagglutinin-esterase). Laboratory diagnostics typically target 2 distinct genetic regions in the development of their assays to improve test accuracy and to reduce false-positive results through cross-reactivity with other Coronaviridae.

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
drperlmutter.com

Uric Acid and Cardiovascular Disease Risk

Why is uric acid included on the typical comprehensive blood panel that many people get as part of their annual physical examination? This certainly would be a good question to ask your doctor. Quite likely the answer you will receive will center on the role of uric acid in terms of either kidney stones or gout. But if you don’t have kidney stones and don’t suffer from gout, why would you need to know your uric acid level? As it turns out, this is an incredibly important metric to follow and understand as it relates to far more than simply risk for gout or kidney stones. We now understand that elevation of uric acid strongly correlates with so many disease issues including type 2 diabetes, obesity, dyslipidemia, hypertension, kidney disease, and many other conditions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Association Between Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors With Cardiovascular

Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) treat an expanding range of cancers. Consistent basic data suggest that these same checkpoints are critical negative regulators of atherosclerosis. Therefore, our objectives were to test whether ICIs were associated with accelerated atherosclerosis and a higher risk of atherosclerosis-related cardiovascular even The study was situated in a single academic medical center. The primary analysis evaluated whether exposure to an ICI was associated with atherosclerotic cardiovascular events in 2842 patients and 2842 controls matched by age, a history of cardiovascular events, and cancer type. In a second design, a case-crossover analysis was performed with an at-risk period defined as the 2-year period after and the control period as the 2-year period before treatment. The primary outcome was a composite of atherosclerotic cardiovascular events (myocardial infarction, coronary revascularization, and ischemic stroke). Secondary outcomes included the individual components of the primary outcome. In addition, in an imaging substudy (n=40), the rate of atherosclerotic plaque progression was compared from before to after the ICI was started. All study measures and outcomes were blindly adjudicated.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

ADT May Be Associated With Cardiovascular Risk Factors in nmCRPC

Alicia K. Morgans, MD, PhD, discusses the cardiovascular risks associated with androgen deprivation therapy in men with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Alicia K. Morgans, MD, PhD, an associate professor of Medicine at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, discusses the cardiovascular risks associated with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) in men with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinician#Viral Replication#Rna Virus#Rna
onclive.com

Pharmacoeconomic Considerations for Immunotherapy

Gilberto Lopes, MD, Jack West, MD, and Mark Socinski, MD, provide their insight on the pharmacoeconomic considerations for immunotherapy. Mark Socinski, MD: Gilberto, in your neck of the woods, to your patients and to your health care system, what are the pharmacoeconomic considerations for I/O [immuno-oncology] therapy?. Gilberto Lopes, MD:...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
physiciansweekly.com

Lack of Regular Albuminuria Screening Leaves CKD Undetected

MONDAY, Sept. 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Albuminuria testing is underutilized in people with hypertension or diabetes, according to a study published in the September issue of Hypertension. Jung-Im Shin, M.D., from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, and colleagues used data from 1,344,594 adults with...
BALTIMORE, MD
contagionlive.com

mRNA Vaccines Against SARS-CoV-2 Differ in Antibody Response

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines provoke different levels of antibody response within and between age groups. The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines differ in the levels of antibody response they provoke, according to results from a head-to-head comparison and the analysis by age of the vaccine recipients. Jeffrey Wilson,...
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

The impact of positive margin on survival in oral cavity squamous cell carcinoma.

Positive margins are known to impact survival in oral cavity squamous cell carcinoma (OCSCC). We aimed to determine the impact of positive margins on survival and whether radiation improves survival following positive margins. Data was obtained from the National Cancer Database and included patients with cT1T2N0 OCSCC. Survival outcomes were...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Laboratories
physiciansweekly.com

A photoactivatable chemotherapeutic Ru(II) complex bearing bathocuproine ligand efficiently induces cell death in human malignant melanoma cells through a multi-mechanistic pathway.

Photoactivated chemotherapy (PACT) is an emerging strategy for targeted cancer therapy. Strained Ru complexes with pseudo-octahedral geometry may undergo photo-induced ligand dissociation, forming aquated photoproducts that are significantly more cytotoxic compared to the precursor complex. The complexes investigated were the strained complex [Ru(bpy)BC]Cl (where bpy = 2,2′-bipyridine and BC = bathocuproine) and its unstrained control [Ru(bpy)phen]Cl (where phen = 1,10-phenanthroline). The uptake of [Ru(bpy)BC]Cl, assessed by ICP/MS, started immediately post-incubation and plateaued after 24 h. Active transport was found as the main mode of intracellular transport. Cell viability assays on A375 cells indicated a mean phototoxicity index of 340-fold, and the effect was shown to be primarily mediated by the aquated photoproducts rather than the dissociating ligands. A significant increase in ROS production and DNA damage was also observed. Flow cytometry confirmed the induction of early apoptosis at 48 h that proceeds to late apoptosis/necrosis by 72 h post-treatment. Western blot analysis of pro- and anti-apoptotic proteins revealed that apoptosis was mediated through an interplay between the intrinsic and extrinsic pathways, as well as autophagy and via inhibition of the MAPK and PI3K pathways. In conclusion, this study demonstrates that [Ru(bpy)BC]Cl is a multi-mechanistic PACT drug which exhibits promising anticancer potential.
CANCER
physiciansweekly.com

Association of lead and cadmium exposure with kidney stone incidence: A study on the non-occupational population in Nandan of China.

Environmental lead (Pb) and cadmium (Cd) pollution has been considered a risk factor in the etiology of kidney stones. However, the association between Pb and Cd exposure and kidney stone incidence has yet to be determined. This study aimed to determine a possible the association between kidney stones with Pb...
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Advances in Understanding of Pathogenesis and Treatment of Immune-Mediated Kidney Disease: A Review.

There continues to be rapid advancement in the understanding of pathogenesis of immune mediated kidney disease. This progress has culminated into development of multiple therapeutic agents that have consistently improved renal and patient outcomes. The focus of this review is to discuss these recent advancements in immune mediated kidney disease via the lens of direct and indirect immune mediated mechanisms. In the direct immune mediated disease, recently described antigens in anti-GBM disease and membranous nephropathy are discussed, along with new therapeutic regimes in membranous nephropathy and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. From an indirect immune disease standpoint, recent pivotal trials in anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody vasculitis, lupus nephritis and IgA nephropathy are examined from a real world practice perspective. New molecular pathways in various disorders of alternate complement pathway are described, which in turn, have led to development of various experimental therapies. In addition, pivotal and ongoing therapeutic trials in the aforementioned diseases are presented.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Unidirectional ablation minimizes unwanted thermal damage and promotes better thermal ablation efficacy in time-based switching bipolar radiofrequency ablation.

Switching bipolar radiofrequency ablation (bRFA) is a thermal treatment modality used for liver cancer treatment that is capable of producing larger, more confluent and more regular thermal coagulation. When implemented in the no-touch mode, switching bRFA can prevent tumour track seeding; a medical phenomenon defined by the deposition of cancer cells along the insertion track. Nevertheless, the no-touch mode was found to yield significant unwanted thermal damage as a result of the electrodes’ position outside the tumour. It is postulated that the unwanted thermal damage can be minimized if ablation can be directed such that it focuses only within the tumour domain. As it turns out, this can be achieved by partially insulating the active tip of the RF electrodes such that electric current flows in and out of the tissue only through the non-insulated section of the electrode. This concept is known as unidirectional ablation and has been shown to produce the desired effect in monopolar RFA. In this paper, computational models based on a well-established mathematical framework for modelling RFA was developed to investigate if unidirectional ablation can minimize unwanted thermal damage during time-based switching bRFA. From the numerical results, unidirectional ablation was shown to produce treatment efficacy of nearly 100%, while at the same time, minimizing the amount of unwanted thermal damage. Nevertheless, this effect was observed only when the switch interval of the time-based protocol was set to 50 s. An extended switch interval negated the benefits of unidirectional ablation.
CANCER
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Reduced Diversity of Gut Microbiota Composition Associated With the Clinical Course of Ulcerative Colitis

Results of a longitudinal study demonstrated that decreased diversity of gut microbiota composition and certain microbes are associated with the later clinical course of relapse events and treatment response in ulcerative colitis (UC), according to a study published in Scientific Reports. During clinical practice, it is imperative to evaluate the...
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Antibiotic Resistance to Escherichia coli among Urine Culture-Positive Patients in a Tertiary Care Hospital in Nepal: A Descriptive Cross-sectional Study.

Urinary tract infection is treated by the antibiotic sensitivity pattern of uropathogens in our population. Present infection cases have been showing an increase in resistance to the current first-line of antibiotics. The objective of this study is to determine the resistance of antibiotics in Escherichia coli in a tertiary care center.
SCIENCE
uky.edu

Cardiovascular Research Spotlighted During Multiday Event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 14, 2021) — What if there were a way to cure hypertension associated with obesity? University of Kentucky researcher Frédérique Yiannikouris, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the University of Kentucky College of Medicine's Department of Pharmacology and Nutritional Sciences, may be on track to find it. Specializing...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Top 5 Studies From ESC 2021

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Hello and welcome to another Medscape UK cardiology video. I'm Dr Sukh Nijjer and I'm an interventional cardiologist working in central London. I'm going to be talking about my top five trials from the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2021. EMPEROR-Preserved. First...
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Specialty Drug Commercialization Process and Considerations

As specialty drugs move through clinical trials and preparations for commercialization begin, significant attention is warranted to this process considering the massive investments that would have been already made in the product up to this point. The specialty pharmacy drug pipeline is a rapidly growing segment of the pharmaceutical industry...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
physiciansweekly.com

ADHD Linked to Alzheimer Disease Across Generations

MONDAY, Sept. 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) — There is an association for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with Alzheimer disease (AD) and any dementia across generations, according to a study published online Sept. 9 in Alzheimer’s & Dementia. Le Zhang, from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues examined the extent to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is vulnerable to moderate electric fields

Most of the ongoing projects aimed at the development of specific therapies and vaccines against COVID-19 use the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein as the main target. The binding of the spike protein with the ACE2 receptor (ACE2) of the host cell constitutes the first and key step for virus entry. During this process, the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the S protein plays an essential role, since it contains the receptor binding motif (RBM), responsible for the docking to the receptor. So far, mostly biochemical methods are being tested in order to prevent binding of the virus to ACE2. Here we show, with the help of atomistic simulations, that external electric fields of easily achievable and moderate strengths can dramatically destabilise the S protein, inducing long-lasting structural damage. One striking field-induced conformational change occurs at the level of the recognition loop L3 of the RBD where two parallel beta sheets, believed to be responsible for a high affinity to ACE2, undergo a change into an unstructured coil, which exhibits almost no binding possibilities to the ACE2 receptor. We also show that these severe structural changes upon electric-field application also occur in the mutant RBDs corresponding to the variants of concern (VOC) B.1.1.7 (UK), B.1.351 (South Africa) and P.1 (Brazil). Remarkably, while the structural flexibility of S allows the virus to improve its probability of entering the cell, it is also the origin of the surprising vulnerability of S upon application of electric fields of strengths at least two orders of magnitude smaller than those required for damaging most proteins. Our findings suggest the existence of a clean physical method to weaken the SARS-CoV-2 virus without further biochemical processing. Moreover, the effect could be used for infection prevention purposes and also to develop technologies for in-vitro structural manipulation of S. Since the method is largely unspecific, it can be suitable for application to other mutations in S, to other proteins of SARS-CoV-2 and in general to membrane proteins of other virus types.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy