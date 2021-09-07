CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zendaya splurged on a yellow diamond Bulgari ring

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Zendaya, “treat yourself” has a nice ring to it. The “Euphoria” actress, 25, revealed in British Vogue’s October 2021 cover story that she splurged on a yellow diamond ring from Bulgari. “This is my splurge, my treat-myself,” she said of the special sparkler, which writer Marisa Meltzer estimated to...

newsbrig.com

