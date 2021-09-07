CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous—How to solve the Shield Maze colour puzzle

By Lauren Aitken
 7 days ago
As you enter the Labyrinth in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, you'll encounter the Shield Maze puzzle, one of the earliest in the game. Upon making your way into the ruins, you'll see there are some coloured gems that hide an entrance to a secret room. To get inside, you'll need to head into the basement and look for the coloured gems in the wall. These gems are the key to unlocking the door—literally—so here's what you need to do to get inside the secret room.

