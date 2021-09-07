CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brielle Biermann Details Recovery After Double Jaw Surgery

By Vicky Sequeira
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bravolebrity noted she’d been eating through a syringe and is now able to consume soups and smoothies with cups and baby spoons. Although, she said “it’s still difficult” and asked her followers for “any recipes for food that tastes good blended.”. “I keep telling [chef] Tracey [Bloom] please don’t...

Brielle Biermann
