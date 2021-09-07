Brielle Biermann Details Recovery After Double Jaw Surgery

During Season 1 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," Kim Zolciak was a single mother of two young girls who was just keeping things together while also trying to kickstart her career. She also had an on-again, off-again relationship with her supposed best friend, NeNe Leakes, as detailed in People. Unfortunately for their friendship, NeNe made it no secret that she wasn't impressed with Kim's alleged relationship with a married man that she referred to as "Big Poppa." During a reunion special with Andy Cohen, Kim told him that she had a lot of respect for Big Poppa and his family, despite the fact that he was going through a divorce at the time. NeNe famously responded with, "Close your legs to married men" along with, "You heard me" when Kim tried to defend herself in front of the other housewives. Oy.

