Equipoise, Trust, and the Need for Cardiologists
In collaboration with the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, Operation Warp Speed, the US Food and Drug Administration, and as part of the Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV) initiative, the 3 of us have been asked to lead nationwide randomized clinical trials of anticoagulant and antithrombotic therapies to improve clinical outcomes among coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)–infected inpatients and outpatients and those convalescing from the disease. Known collectively as ACTIV-4 Antithrombotics, the need for these trials is clear because life-threatening deep vein thromboses, pulmonary emboli, systemic arterial thromboses, and microvascular thromboses occur commonly in patients with COVID-19, even among those who appear otherwise minimally symptomatic.www.physiciansweekly.com
