1) Clutch – Blast Tyrant (2004) Clutch’s Blast Tyrant is not only their best album yet, but might also be one of the best rock albums in the last 20 years. The songs are packed with killer riffs, a rock-solid groove and lyrics that not only draw in the listener but keeps your attention from beginning to end. All this combined with the stellar production of MACHINE, makes this an album that truly stands the test of time. One of the reasons we got Machine to mix/master our new record!

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO