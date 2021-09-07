Effect of Prehospital Crushed Prasugrel Tablets
This study clearly depicts that the Early treatment with a potent oral platelet P2Y12 inhibitor is recommended in patients presenting with ST-segment–elevation myocardial infarction scheduled to undergo primary percutaneous coronary intervention (pPCI). The impact on coronary reperfusion of crushed P2Y12 inhibitor tablets, which lead to more prompt and potent platelet inhibition, is unknown. We conducted a randomized controlled, multicenter trial in the Netherlands, enrolling patients with ST-segment–elevation myocardial infarction scheduled to undergo pPCI. Patients were randomly allocated to receive in the ambulance, before transfer, a 60-mg loading dose of prasugrel either as crushed or integral tablets. The independent primary end points were thrombolysis in myocardial infarction (TIMI) 3 flow in the infarct-related artery at initial coronary angiography, and complete (≥70%) ST-segment resolution 1 hour after pPCI. The safety end points were TIMI major and Bleeding Academic Research Consortium ≥3 bleedings. Secondary end points included platelet reactivity and ischemic outcomes.www.physiciansweekly.com
Comments / 0