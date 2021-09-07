CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefox 92 is here: AVIF image format is now supported everywhere

Cover picture for the articleFirefox 92 brings with it the long-announced support for the AVIF image format. It is based on the AV1 video coding and was originally developed for video transmission on the Internet. Compared to JPEG or PNG, the AVIF format should have a particularly high image quality at high compression rates. In contrast to existing image formats, it offers bandwidth savings. Google Chrome supports AVIF formats since version 85.

