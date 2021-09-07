Firefox 92 is here: AVIF image format is now supported everywhere

It wasn’t too long ago that the Chrome OS tablet was on its last leg and unfortunately, Google’s own Pixel Slate did little to save the form-factor. Many would argue that the ultra-premium detachable Chromebook was such a flop that it soured other manufacturers from even attempting to create another device in the same vein. Lucky for us, the maturation of Chrome OS in its tablet form combined with some premium-ish hardware from the likes of Lenovo and HP has saved the Chromebook tablet from the chopping block. Our hopes are high that we may actually see a few more premium Chrome OS tablets hit the market over the next year and that could open up the doors to more OEMs giving the form-factor a go.

