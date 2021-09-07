CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brielle Biermann Shares Her Road To Recovery After Double Jaw Surgery

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reality star is already counting down the days until she can eat pizza again. Brielle Biermann, daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, underwent double jaw surgery. Over the weekend, the 24-year-old took to Instagram to share her recovery process — and posted a ton of photos...

newsbrig.com

Brielle Biermann
