Association Between Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors With Cardiovascular

Cardiovacular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death among older adults and is often accompanied by functional decline. It is unclear what is driving this co-occurrence, but it may be behavioral, environmental and/or genetic. We used a family-based study to estimate the phenotypic and shared genetic correlation between CVD risk factors and physical and cognitive functional measures. Participants (n = 1,881) were from the Long Life Family Study, which enrolled families based on their exceptional longevity (sample mean age = 69.4 years, 44% female). Cardiovascular disease risk factors included carotid vessel measures [intima-media thickness and inter-adventitial diameter], obesity [body mass index (BMI) and waist circumference], and hypertension [systolic and diastolic blood pressures]. Function was measured in the physical [gait speed, grip strength, chair stand] and cognitive [digital symbol substitution test, retained and working memory, semantic fluency, and trail making tests] domains. We used SOLAR to estimate the genetic, environmental, and phenotypic correlation between each pair adjusting for age, age2, sex, field center, smoking, height, and weight. There were significant phenotypic correlations (range |0.05–0.22|) between CVD risk factors and physical and cognitive function (all P < 0.05). Most significant genetic correlations (range |0.21–0.62|) were between CVD risk factorsand cognitive function, although BMI and waist circumference had significant genetic correlation with gait speed and chair stand time (range |0.29–0.53|; all P < 0.05). These results suggest that CVD risk factors may share a common genetic-and thus, biologic-basis with both cognitive and physical function. This is particularly informative for research into the genetic determinants of chronic disease.

