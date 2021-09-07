Forest Grove Police Log: Aug. 20-26, 2021

This week's calls include: an angry man in a sprinkler, a UFO watcher, and mother-and-son moving violations.

Friday, Aug. 20

Officers responded to a report of a woman lying in a field on Gales Creek Road. She was exhibiting symptoms of excessive alcohol consumption and transported to a hospital for detox.

Night shift officers responded to a store where a man was banging on the glass and challenging staff to fight him. He left prior to arrival, however he was found nearby, standing in the path of a sprinkler, screaming, and hitting an electrical box. He was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for evaluation.

A resident flagged down an officer to report a road rage incident that occurred on Highway 47, further expressing concern for the welfare of one of the involved motorists. The driver was found and advised he was fine, just irritated by the event.

Saturday, Aug. 21

Officers responded to a report of a man loitering near the fenced yard of a residence where the owners were known to be out of town. The man said he had not seen the numerous 'keep out' signs posted on the fence and could not provide an explanation as to why he was there. He was cited and released for trespassing.

Officers responded to a report of two suspicious individuals seen entering a store well after business hours, which seemed odd. One of the alleged intruders was the manager and they were working on turning off an alarm. It was determined there was no crime.

While on patrol, a night shift officer spotted a noticeably distressed woman sitting on the ground near a major intersection. She had significant injuries and was transported to a hospital. Following an investigation, it was learned a physical altercation had taken place involving a family member. The aggressor was arrested and lodged at the jail on multiple charges.

Sunday, Aug. 22

Officers responded to a report from a resident who said they were being stalked by someone they met on an online dating site. The individual was contacted and advised to cease all communication, which they agreed to do.

Officers assisted Washington County deputies responding to a residence in Cornelius where a disturbance with a weapon had been reported. The location was evacuated, and the scene contained. After three hours, crisis negotiators were able to coax a distressed individual out and they were taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report from a resident who said their vehicle was broken into and several tools had been taken. A separate report was received later in the evening that a subject was seen looking into vehicles. It was unknown whether the incidents were related. An investigation is ongoing.

Monday, Aug. 23

Officers responded to a report from a man who said someone threw a vape pen at his face causing minor injury. The aggressor was arrested for assault and transported to jail.

Officers responded to a report of a man seen wandering near a school acting bizarre. He said he was tracking UFOs in the night sky and not in any need of assistance.

Officers responded to a report of a physical fight in a store parking lot. The altercation had ended however it was determined a dispute had broken out over the alleged theft of empty soda cans. One subject left the location, the other had some minor injuries but elected not to file charges.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

While on patrol, a night shift officer saw a man known to have an outstanding felony warrant walking on 19th Avenue. He was arrested and transported to jail.

An officer stopped a motorist for driving erratically on Pacific Avenue near B Street. The driver admitted to using methamphetamine and was arrested for DUII.

Officers responded to a report from a resident who said their moving trailer had been stolen by their soon-to-be ex. Following an investigation, both parties were listed on the rental agreement and were able to facilitate a peaceful, albeit mildly acrimonious, resolution.

Officers responded to a domestic dispute where one individual grew angry and removed fuses and a battery cable from the victim's vehicle. The aggressor left the scene before law enforcement arrival. The case is under investigation.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Officers took a report from a resident who said they had sent a graphic adult video to an unknown person on a dating site, and they were now threatening to share the video if the resident didn't send cash. The victim was advised to take caution when sending any personal information or media to someone they do not know personally.

Officers received multiple reports of a suspicious vehicle in a residential neighborhood possibly casing houses and mailboxes. The vehicle was found, and the occupants explained they were playing a car-based hide-and-seek game with friends. The group was told they were causing concern in the neighborhood, and they agreed to conclude their activity.

Officers responded to a report from a resident who said a suspicious woman was on his porch attempting to steal items. She was found nearby, but there was no evidence of criminal activity. The resident said no items had been taken.

Thursday, Aug. 26

Officers responded to multiple reports of a man who was acting erratically, throwing things, and walking through traffic on 19th Avenue. He was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for evaluation.

An officer stopped a motorist for a traffic violation and found the driver's privileges had been suspended. She was cited and released. A short while later, another officer stopped a different motorist for a similar traffic violation and found the previously mentioned driver's son behind the wheel who also had their driving privileges suspended. He too was cited and released.

Officers responded to a report of loud noise and music coming from a residence. At the scene, a heavily intoxicated individual wished to debate jurisdiction, sound levels, and the complexities of French and British law. He eventually agreed to be a respectful neighbor and quiet down for the night.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

