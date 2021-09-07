CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoskin calls for new hospital in State of Nation speech

By D. SEAN ROWLEY Senior Reporter
cherokeephoenix.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAHLEQUAH – For the second consecutive year, circumstances required Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. to give his annual State of the Nation address by video, with the COVID-19 pandemic again forcing most of the 2021 Cherokee National Holiday onto virtual platforms. Hoskin opened his 13-minute speech saying the Nation “remains...

www.cherokeephoenix.org

