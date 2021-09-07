Hoskin calls for new hospital in State of Nation speech

Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. emphasized his commitment to achieving "complete sovereignty" in his annual State of the Nation address on Saturday. "Another great test of our nation’s strength has been protecting Cherokee sovereignty, and seizing the opportunities, under the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision," Hoskin said, referring to last year's ruling that found the state of Oklahoma had been illegally prosecuting certain crimes over which Tribal or federal law enforcement had jurisdiction. "The Cherokee Reservation, created by our treaties with the United States, remains exclusively within the jurisdiction of the Cherokee Nation. Let me be clear: My administration will protect the hard-fought gains for our sovereignty under McGirt."

EDUCATION ・ 7 DAYS AGO