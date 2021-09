Like a City boy who grinningly stuck his card behind the bar at 5pm only to retrieve it at closing time to find a grim four-figure drinks bill, London and the South-East look set to pay through the nose for their relatively higher wages compared to the rest of the country. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday this week that his government would introduce a ‘health and social care levy’ in 2022, sticking 1.25 percent on National Insurance. Which doesn’t sound like very much, until you realise that it equates to an additional £659 a year on average for a family living in London, more than twice as much as some other areas of the country.

