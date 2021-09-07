CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Mary Kay Cabot: The Browns are in the best position to win the AFC North

By Baskin Phelps
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 7 days ago

Do the Browns have a shot to win the division over Baltimore? Mary Kay Cabot thinks so. Hear why when she joined Baskin and Phelps to preview the Browns season.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

Mary Kay Cabot: Baker will not be pressured to go to anyone with the ball

Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot joined The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima as the Browns prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Were there any surprise cuts on the Browns 53 man roster? If OBJ can bounce back & how Baker will spread the ball around. Listen to...
NFL
cleveland.com

Browns vs. Chiefs preview with Mary Kay Cabot, Tim Bielik: Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each day at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot and Tim Bielik join to break down the Browns’ Week...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
audacy.com

Mary Kay Cabot: Browns will have to make in-game adjustments against Chiefs

Browns writer Mary Kay Cabot joined The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima ahead of the Browns-Chiefs season opener. Mary Kay discuss player updates with various players including Myles Garrett, Greg Newsome, & OBJ. How Kevin Stefanski will have to be ready for in-game adjustments in Arrowhead Stadium with fans.
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend posts message about his NFL return

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL
WIBW

Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Two Kansas City Chiefs players have been fined by the NFL for various rules infractions during games. Safety Will Parks was fined $5,500 for a low block in the Chiefs preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Parks is the first player in the league to be fined under the NFL’s new interpretation of this penalty.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Afc North#Best Shot#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
Cincy Jungle

Tua Tagovailoa won’t play vs. Bengals as Dolphins reportedly make push for Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow will make his 2021 debut Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, who won’t be playing fellow 2020 draftee Tua Tagovailoa. The No. 5 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Tagovailoa was once viewed as the favorite to go No. 1 that year, an honor that ultimately was earned by Burrow. Tagovailoa had a rocky rookie season that saw him get benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick at one point.
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Insane Throw

Patrick Mahomes has his Kansas City Chiefs in a dogfight against the Cleveland Browns today in a rematch of last year’s playoffs. And as usual, there’s been at least one amazing throw in the process. Trailing by nine early in the fourth quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs started a drive...
NFL
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Tony Dungy Comments On Browns Loss To Chiefs

The Cleveland Browns played pretty well against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, everyone knows pretty well does not always secure a victory especially against former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the defending AFC Champion Chiefs. Just like last season’s divisional playoff with the inexplicable fluke fumble-touchback play with Browns receiver...
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes makes Browns look silly on dazzling touchdown run (Video)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes delivered an insane touchdown run against the Cleveland Browns for a must-see highlight in Week 1. A game is never over when Mahomes is your signal-caller. Facing an early two-score deficit against the Browns (something they’ve grown familiar with if you count the NFL...
NFL
The Spun

Look: RG3’s Tweet About Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is the talk of the NFL world in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints dominated the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season. The Saints topped the Packers, 38-3, in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon – the game was relocated due to the effects of Hurricane Ida. Winston...
NFL
Complex

Video Shows Rams and Bears Fans Brawl After Sunday Night Football Game

The latest fan brawl of the post-COVID era broke out in the bowels of SoFi Stadium on Sunday, as several Rams and Bears fans traded haymakers following Los Angeles’ blowout win over Chicago on Sunday Night Football. TMZ obtained footage of the fight, which reportedly stemmed from an incident that...
NFL
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy