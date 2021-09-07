CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

A Trick To Transfer Membership Rewards To United MileagePlus Miles

By Mark Ostermann
milestomemories.com
 7 days ago

A Trick To Transfer Membership Rewards To United MileagePlus Miles. Yesterday I shared a pretty good deal with you for transferring Marriott Bonvoy points to United MileagePlus miles. With the current 30% United transfer bonus promotion you get 35,750 United miles for 60,000 Marriott Bonvoy points. That is a pretty stellar deal. But that got me to thinking, does this make it a good deal for Membership Rewards too? Especially when you consider there is a Bonvoy transfer bonus for Membership Rewards points. I found the thought intriguing. Let's crunch the numbers and see.

