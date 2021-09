South Korea’s lunar orbiter is almost ready and should finally start in a year, thanks in part to the help of the US space agency NASA. The South Korean Ministry of Science announced this on Monday, reports the Korea Times, among others. After a precision camera from the USA had been connected to the device, the lunar probe should be ready in October. This will be followed by extensive tests before the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO) is then launched in August 2022 with a SpaceX rocket. The orbiter should then explore the moon for at least a year.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 14 DAYS AGO