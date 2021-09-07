Goals and Highlights: Norway 5-1 Gibraltar in FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

England will try to keep cruising while top-ranked Belgium faces a stern test Sunday as group play of 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifying continues with 12 matches. The Brits have won all four games and have a 13-1 goal advantage, and they'll face tiny Andorra (1-0-3) at noon ET. The Belgians, meanwhile, are 3-1-0 after a 5-2 rout of Estonia on Thursday but take on the Czech Republic (2-1-1) at 2:45 p.m. ET. In other matches on the second day of Matchday 5, Spain (2-1-1) tries to rebound from its loss to Sweden when it takes on Georgia (0-1-3), and Germany (3-0-1) tries to knock off first-place Armenia (3-1-0). Those are two of the seven games at 2:45 p.m. ET, while four matches are at noon after Belarus faces Wales at 9 a.m. ET.

