Waverly police, area sheriffs' logs

Aug. 26: At 2:22 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Second Avenue Southwest near Waverly Health Center. According to the accident report, a 17-year-old driver of a 2008 Ford Escape XLT was stopping behind a vehicle that was turning left in the 1000 block of Second Avenue after going eastbound. Meanwhile, a 16-year-old driver of a 1987 Cadillac Seville was also eastbound and was going over the crest of a hill near the railroad tracks and hydroplaned on the wet street and was unable to stop before rear-ending the Escape, causing minor damage to both vehicles. The 16-year-old was cited for following too closely. There were no injuries.